Julia Fox: I Only Dated Kanye So That He Would Leave Kim Kardashian Alone!

As recently as last year, Julia Fox was known primarily as Adam Sandler’s hot side-piece in Uncut Gems.

These days, she’s rebranded as the kind of old school artsy New York weirdo who would’ve been besties with Andy Warhol back in the day.

The celebrity world used to be overrun with oddball, Stefanie Germanotta-types, but these days, divisive eccentrics like Julia are a rarity.

Maybe you love Julia, or maybe you find her antics tiresome — whatever the case, there’s no denying her unpredictability.

Julia Fox is opening up about her time with Kanye West. And she says she had a very specific reason for dating the rapper. (Photo via Instagram)

As you probably recall, Julia dated Kanye West for a few weeks at the start of this year.

No relationship can sustain that level of artsiness for very long, so it didn’t come as much of a surprise when those two wackadoodles went their separate ways.

Now, when we talk about how bonkers Julia is, we do so affectionately.

Kanye, on the other hand, has shown himself to be a hateful, anti-semitic bigot, so it’s a good thing Julia got out when she did.

Of course, with Kanye making tabloid headlines for all the wrong reasons these days, Julia has been facing constant questions about their short-lived relationship.

She resisted the temptation to spill the tea until this week, when she gave a bizarre explanation for her decision to date this very disturbed man.

“I was just gonna write about in my book and have y’all buy it, but I’m just gonna tell you guys for free,” Fox explained on TikTok when a follower accused her of dating a “famously violent misogynist and anti-semite.”

“First of all, the man was being normal around me,” Julia continued, adding that she’s “always had a love” for Kim Kardashian and her family.

“By the time me and him got together, it was like he hadn’t been doing anything ‘out there’ yet.”

Fox went on to explain that she usually avoids dating celebs because “nothing ever comes of it; they’re kind of boring and they’re not what you think they’re gonna be like.”

She made an exception for Kanye, thought — and she says Kim was on her mind the whole time.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case,” Julia recalled.

“Maybe I can distract him and just get him to like me.’ And I knew if anyone can do it it’s me, because when I set my mind to something I do it,” she added.

Julia Fox is out and about here with Kanye West. They sort of seem like a happy couple.

“And I will say, that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter, first of all; he wasn’t on any forms of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationship.

“We only talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education — it was really beautiful, guys. The moment he started tweeting, I was out.”

Julia explained that she “wasn’t gonna stick around for this s—” and “realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t gonna take my help.”

“I was like, ‘I wanna help him! I wanna help him!’ I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him from saying— like, what?” she elaborated.

“But anyway, I was delusional and thought I could help him. Anyway, it didn’t work and now we’re here.”

Julia concluded by explaining that she has “respect” for Kanye as an artist and doesn’t want to “reduce his whole career to his really bad moments,” but, “that being said, I stand with the Jewish community. Period.”

Julia Fox voiced some controversial opinions on TikTok this week. And now she’s being roasted in the comments. (Photo via Instagram)

We’re not sure we buy Julia’s claim that she dated Kanye for Kim’s sake,

But hey, at least Fox quickly came to her senses and realized that dude is beyond saving.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re gonna try and go the rest of our lives without imagining what kind of “weird ideas” Kanye and Julia discussed.