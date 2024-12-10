Jay Z Supports Blue Ivy at ‘Mufasa’ Premiere Amid Rape Allegations

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Sunday, Jay Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at a party that followed the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The hip hop legend has denied the allegations and vowed that he will fight to protect his good name.

Eventually, Jay might have to defend himself in court. In the meantime, he’s attempting to maintain a sense of normalcy by supporting daughter Blue Ivy in her latest career endeavor.

US rapper Jay-Z, singer-songwriter Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the world premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at the Dolby theater in Hollywood, California, December 9, 2024. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Jay Z, Beyonce Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance In Support of Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy voices Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala, in the upcoming Lion King prequel, Mufasa.

The film had its Los Angeles premiere at the Dolby Theater last night, and to the surprise of many Jay, wife Beyonce, and her mother, Tina Knowles, were all in attendance.

According to Us Weekly, the Carters were not listed as guests ahead of the event, and Beyonce usually avoids red carpet scenarios.

Tina Knowles, rapper Jay-Z, singer-songwriter Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the world premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at the Dolby theater in Hollywood, California, December 9, 2024. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

According to USA Today, Beyonce joined her daughter on stage before the start of the film, and the Carters quietly exited the event shortly thereafter.

The Shocking Allegations

The woman who filed a lawsuit earlier this week claims that Jay, Diddy, and an unnamed female celebrity raped her at a VMAs afterparty.

Diddy is currently in jail, awaiting trial on numerous sexual abuse allegations.

Jay’s team immediately issued a statement denying any wrongdoing.

Jay-Z and Diddy attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” Jay-Z’s statement read.

“I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”

Jay’s attendance at last night’s premiere received a mixed response from the public, with some social media commenters blasting it as a cynical PR stunt.

US rapper Jay-Z and US singer-songwriter Beyonce attend the world premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at the Dolby theater in Hollywood, California, December 9, 2024. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

“Jay said they said I rapped [sic] a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mufasa LOL,” 50 Cent wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to Page Six.

Jay did not speak with the media during the premiere, and he’ll likely remain tight-lipped in the weeks to come.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.