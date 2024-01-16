Kevin Costner is reportedly dating again. And ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is reportedly doing the same.

Just a few months ago, Kevin Costner began life after divorce, hosting events as a single man and rubbing elbows with other famous women.

As for his ex-wife, her post-divorce plans include dating again.

And it’s someone they both knew during their marriage.

Kevin Costner’s Ex-Wife Dating a Money Man

According to a report by People, Christine Baumgartner is now dating Josh Connor in the wake of her divorce from Kevin Costner.

Connor is not a public figure in the same sense. He is a financier.

He was also a neighbor — and a friend — of the erstwhile married couple.

“Josh was initially just a friend,” a friend of Baumgartner characterized.

“[Christine] likes hanging out with him,” the same friend reported.

“He is a divorced dad,” the source said of the financier, “and understands what she’s been going through.”

The same report detailed that Baumgartner and Connor have been bonding over “the ocean and beach life.”

Baumgartner’s friend added that “It’s something that makes Christine happy.”

Neither Baumgartner nor Connor have chosen to publicly weigh in. But they have not been overly secretive, either.

How Serious Are Things?

Back in July of 2023, Baumgartner went on vacation wtih Connor.

At the time, she and Costner were still in the midst of their contentious divorce proceedings.

To be clear, Baumgartner and Connor did nothing explicitly romantic in the public eye. Sources at the time said that the two were simply “friends” despite their shared walks on the beach.

Later last summer, Costner identified Conner as Baumgartner’s alleged “new boyfriend” in court.

According to him, Conner had gifted her $20,000 in cash.

Costner then argued that he should not have to pay her more than $129,000 per month in child support.

Baumgartner and her attorney both denied that she and Connor were in a relationship.

Given that an officer of the court said it and Baumgartner testified to it, it seems very unlikely that the two were already in a relationship.

Ultimately, Baumgartner and Costner settled their divorce in September. Their agreement remains under seal.

Reports have stated that Baumgartner ended up with more money than the former couple’s prenup had suggested.

The two share three children. And while prenups are often wonderful, advisable things, sometimes circumstances change enough for division of property and finances to change as well.

The exes portrayed the resolution as “amicable and mutually agreed upon,” which sounds exactly like a joint statement should from any exes who are no longer at war.

Late last year, reports alleged that Costner is dating Jewel. (The singer, not the Chicago grocery store chain)

Reports have even claimed that they began dating well before the news broke.

For now, it appears that neither ex are feeling like hiding — or confirming — their (reported) new romances. That is a tasteful, reasonable choice.