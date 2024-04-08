Pat Sajak’s daughter is dating a new man who’s almost 20 years older than her.

Age is just a number, right?

As her father prepares to part company with Wheel of Fortune, the wheels of love are turning for Maggie Sajak, as she was spotted kissing an old flame of Jennifer Love Hewitt’s.

More precisely, her former fiancé!

Jennifer Love Hewitt and with former fiance Ross McCall at the Fifth Annual Runway For Life gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 11, 2008. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images))

Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s Dating An Older Man With A Famous Former Flame

On Monday, TMZ shared photos of the Wheel Of Fortune social correspondent on a date with Scottish actor Ross McCall.

Maggie, 29, was spotted walking arm-in-arm with Ross, 48, as they walked his dog down the streets of Los Angeles.

Holding hands and stealing kisses as they walked, the pair looked perfectly lovely together, seemingly without a care in the world.

Internet sleuths noted that while we’re just learning about their romance, the signs have been there for anyone paying attention.

Namely, anyone who cared to look at their Instagram comment sections, which are filled with flirty comments from the pair.

Now, while her name may ring a bell, you might have some questions about Ross.

He’s most notable for starring in Band of Brothers, while also having stints on White Collar, 24, and the Ghost Whisperer, the Jennifer Love Hewitt show.

In fact, Ross was engaged to JLH in 2007. After dating for two years, the pair thought they might put a ring on it. Sadly, they never made it down the alter, calling the wedding off in 2009.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White attend Harry Friedman being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 01, 2019. ((Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images))

Is Maggie Sajak Replacing Vanna White?

While her love life may be interesting right now, her career is more top of mind for Wheel of Fortune fans.

Specifically, now that Pat Sajak is leaving, fans are wondering if Vanna White, the famous letter turner for the last 4 decades, will follow suit.

And if she does, will Pat’s daughter take over the task?

Maggie previously took on Vanna’s role in 2020 while her father was recovering from surgery. Vanna stepped in for Pat, while Maggie beautifully substituted for Vanna.

At the time, Vanna felt that having Maggie there was very important.

“I’m happy to fill in [for Pat], but you know, I could do this even better hosting the show with a Sajak,” Vanna said on the Wheel of Fortune stage, sharing the moment with Maggie.

However, as of now, Vanna is set to continue on with the show after Pat retires and Ryan Seacrest takes over.

Sounds like Maggie will have to fine with remaining the show’s social correspondent while basking in the glow of a new romance.