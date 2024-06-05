Tammy Slaton has come such a long way over the past year or so.

The 1000-Lb Sisters lead has received nothing but praise from TLC viewers and social media followers in the wake of her extreme weight loss.

Now, however?

Slaton is facing a fresh round of criticism.

Tammy Slaton in front of the cameras here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Criticism, we should say, but also concern… as the 37-year old shared a new video this week of herself (clad in all black) and a pair of relatively new friends, Haley Michelle and Paola Román.

“Three is the magic number #magic #spiritualsisters,” Tammy wrote as a caption to this video, which featured the trio spending time in a park.

This footage (posted below) marked the first appearance of Michelle — who calls herself the Paranormal Princess online — and Román on Slaton’s account in nearly a month.

Based on the various remarks, not everybody was thrilled about her return, either.

Many people are concerned about the influence and the motives of these women.

“damn I enjoyed the last month without seeing the clout chasers,” the top comment on the post reads at the moment. “Such a weird vibe.”

Another commented as follows: “We don’t like them, Tammy girl.”

Michelle started becoming a frequent presence on Slaton’s social media earlier this year, seemingly out of nowhere.

Is she simply using the veteran reality star for fame? For clicks? To see an increase in her own levels of fame?

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton on Season 5 of their reality program. (TLC)

In April, for example, the pair and Román went on a self-described girls trip, which they posted about numerous times.

“Spiritual Sisters , our powerful connection we don’t have to explain anything to anyone,” Michelle captioned an April 24 Instagram photo of her and Slaton. “You are my Best Friend.”

It’s a sweet sentiment, of course.

On the same vacation, Michelle uploaded a picture of her and Slaton with their feet dangling in a pool, writing along with it: “Proud of you.”

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton chat it up here on Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Part the basis behind these worries stems from the fact that Tammy has been seen on Instagram with her sibling, Amy Slaton, since January 2023.

In the wake of her husband passing away last summer, Slaton said she was now a lesbian.

This statement has also prompted many to wonder whether or not Michelle is Tammy’s girlfriend, which might lead to a different response from critics if it were the case.

Tammy says otherwise, though.

Tammy Slaton enjoys a meal here on an episode of TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters. (Image Credit: TLC)

In an April 29 TikTok video, Slaton, Michelle and Román danced along to Marshmello and Anne-Marie’s song “Friends” as text on the screen spelled out the lyrics:

F-R-I-E-N-D-S / We’re just friends / So don’t go look at me with that look in your eye.

Elsewhere, to her major credit, Slaton has lost hundreds of pounds since being hospitalized on Season 4 of her TLC program.

And plenty of observers out there continue to give her props for this achievement.

We’ll conclude with what one of them said a few days ago:

Tammy is looking great! Y’all stop hating on her friends. She needs support from other places and it seems like she’s getting just that. I’m proud of her progress.