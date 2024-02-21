Tammy Slaton Quotes Doja Cat, Shows Off Extreme Weight Loss

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tammy Slaton has come so very far.

And she’s here to sort of sing all about it.

Earlier this week, the 1000-Lb Sisters star shared a TikTok video that basically proved the title of her TLC reality show must be changed going forward.

Because Tammy most certainly does not weigh anything close to 1,000 pounds!

Tammy Slaton in front of the cameras here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

As discussed previously, the long-time cable network personality checked into a Ohio rehab facility in early 2022 after suffering a major health scare in which she was placed in a medically-induced coma.

At her highest, Tammy weighed 717 pounds.

Fast forward two amazing years, however, and Slaton is down to around 300 pounds; she qualified last year for gastric bypass surgery and can now achieve milestones such as sitting in an airplane seat by herself.

We continue to applaud her effort.

Tammy Slaton is visiting the doctor in this scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Now, Tammy is basically applauding herself.

The aforementioned footage shows off Slaton’s slimmed-down face and pronounced jawline.

Set to KAIYI’s 2023 song “Crush,” Slaton moves her face in numerous ways in the video in order to show how slender it’s become … and to depict how her natural bone structure is beginning to show, as well.

The reality star also lifts up her head at one point to showcase her jawline, smiling several times while seeming very content with her appearance.

As she should be!

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton on their popular reality show. (TLC)

From there?

In what we take to have been a confident message to fans, the Slaton shared a follow-up video that featured the lyrics to Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red,” including:

Bitch, I said what I said/I’d rather be famous instead/I let all that get to my head/I don’t care, I paint the town red.

Mm, she the devil /She a bad lil’ bitch, she a rebel.

Tammy Slaton enjoys a meal here on an episode of TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters. (Image Credit: TLC)

Slaton, who reportedly has a girlfriend, nearly lost her life in January 2022.

Her family rushed her to the hospital at the time, and her brother Chris said on air:

“They didn’t know if she was going to make it through the night. Or make it through the next hour.

“And we stayed four days or so up there. And then the last day we was there, she woke up. And she kept telling us she loved us and wanted to go home.”

Tammy Slaton talks here to her late husband on 1000-Lb Sisters (TLC)

To Tammy’s immense credit, she used this incident as motivation.

Tammy told viewers back then that she was “fed up with being sick all the time” from drinking and partying, and was prepared to go back to rehab.

“I’m not doing this for anybody but myself,” she said two years ago.

“I’ve decided to put myself first. Take care of Tammy.”