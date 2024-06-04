Mandisa Cause of Death Confirmed For ‘American Idol’ Alum

Mandia’s cause of death has finally been been revealed and it’s very heartbreaking.

Mandisa was found dead inside of her home in Nashville, Tennessee.

TMZ obtained a copy of the autopsy report which lists Mandisa’s official cause of death as “complications of class III obesity,” with the medical examiner noting she weighed 488 pounds at the time of her death.

A contemporary Christian singer who advanced to the top 10 on American Idol on Season 5 and who won a Grammy Award for her 2013 album “Overcomer,” Mandisa was only 47 years old.

Matthew West and Mandisa speak on stage during the 7th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry House on June 2, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for K-LOVE Fan Awards)

Mandisa Died To the Sadness of Her Friends and Family

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details,” a social post that confirmed the sad news read yesterday.

“We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world.”

As you can see above, no cause of death has been determined or announced; while an investigating by local police is underway.

Mandisa attends the 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Allen Arena, Lipscomb University on October 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Fans have theories, however.

Mandisa spoke candidly about her depression and grief in her memoir in 2022, “Out of the Dark: My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God’s Joy.”

On Friday, meanwhile, the Christian radio network K-Love paid tribute to the artist online, writing:

“Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles.”

As a result, many observers believe that Mandisa took her own life. But we must emphasize that this has been not been reported or verified.

Mandisa (L) and TobyMac (R) perform during the 6th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 27, 2018 in Nashville. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for KLOVE)

Her Life Remembered

Mandisa — whose full name was Mandisa Lynn Hundley — was born near Sacramento, California.

She grew up singing in church and rose to small screen stardom after finishing ninth on American Idol” in 2006.

After she was eliminated, host Ryan Seacrest told the singer that she was “a great spirit on the show.”

From there, Mandisa released her her debut album in 2007 called “True Beauty,” which received a Grammy nomination that year for best pop and contemporary gospel album.

Mandisa shines in this photo of her on a red carpet. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for KLOVE)

Mandisa went on to release five more albums, including a Christmas album, and her Grammy in 2014.

Paula Abdul, who served as a judge on American Idol in 2006, called Mandisa a “true beacon of light” in a statement to People Magazine, adding:

“I’ll always remember her poise, grace and dignity — and how could anyone forget those incomparable vocals! Wishing her family and those closest to her healing in remembering this radiant woman.”

Elsewhere, Taylor Hicks, who won the season on which Mandisa appeared, told this same outlet:

Mandisa was a power house vocalist on our season of Idol and she graduated to a wonderful career in Gospel music.

Better yet, she was a power house person and all of us will miss her dearly.