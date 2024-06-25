Victoria Monet’s Husband History: Did She Marry John Gaines?

Does Victoria Monet have a husband? Or a wife?

That is an understandable question from anyone watching her perform. She is, among other things, a knockout.

The magnificent and talented Victoria Monet will be one of the performers at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30.

Her love life has a very sweet story to it.

Victoria MoneÌt attends Heineken House at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken)

Victoria Monet has a long-term boyfriend, John Gaines.

The two clearly mean a lot to each other, even though they kept things low profile early on. In fact, avoiding a public relationship early on may have been part of the key to their success.

In December of 2020, however, things became much more public — because Victoria and John were expecting their first child.

John Gaines, Victoria MonÃ©t and Hazel MonÃ©t attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In addition to their love for each other, Victoria Monet and boyfriend John Gaines share a daughter, Hazel.

The two welcomed their baby girl in February of 2021.

Prior to that pregnancy announcement, the biggest link between them — in the eyes of the public — was that Gaines had appeared in her 2020 music video for “Moment.”

Does Victoria Monet plan to marry boyfriend John Gaines?

In September of 2021, just half a year or so following the birth of their daughter, she addressed that topic.

Victoria spoke to Essence about the prospect of marrying Gaines, saying that marriage was “the plan, for sure.”

She continued, gushing: “We’re completely in love and enjoying our new chapter.” So, clearly, there’s no big rush.

Victoria Monet attends Armani Beauty Celebrates the Launch of Prisma Glass Lip Gloss on March 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Armani Beauty)

“[Hazel has] really got him wrapped around her finger,” Victoria Monet said of their daughter.

“And,” she continued, “I’ve seen him change in ways that I know he didn’t expect.”

Victoria characterized the experience of being parents to their then-infant daughter: “She’s growing us up.”

Victoria MonÃ©t attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Both Victoria Monet and John Gaines continue to praise each other

In May of 2023, Gaines took to his Instagram to celebrate Victoria on Mother’s Day.

“I couldn’t ask for a better example of a woman for @itshazelmonet to follow,” he praised. “You’re killing this mom thing my love. I’m proud of you and I love you.”

Victoria replied in a comment, gushing: “I love you and I wouldn’t be half the mommy I am without you and all the ways you support me!”

Victoria MonÃ©t attends the 2024 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

We’re sure that John Gaines will continue to praise Victoria Monet as she performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30. She was actually one of the first announced.

Other performers will include Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Tyla, and the gorgeous Ice Spice.

GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Tanner Adell are also on the list for Culture’s Biggest Night. For the third time, Taraji P. Henson will return to host the event.