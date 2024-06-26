Hip hop icon Lauryn Hill will be performing at the BET Awards on Sunday. Her recent return to public life has left many fans wondering about her current family situation.

After gaining fame as a member of the Fugees, Lauryn obtained music legend status with the release of her 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Lauryn’s solo debut won five Grammys off of ten nominations. Apple Music recently ranked it as the best album of all time.

Lauryn Hill attends GRAMMY Museum’s Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala and Concert presented by City National Bank at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Perhaps feeling that she’d achieved everything that she set out to do in the world of music, Lauryn stepped away from public life to focus on family.

Now, with a performance at the BET Awards and a new tour kicking off in August, Lauryn is very much back in the spotlight.

These days, a new generation of fans is curious about the music legend’s background and personal life.

Lauryn Hill performs during the Hip Hop 50 Live concert, marking the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City on August 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Does Lauryn Hill Have a Husband?

Lauryn Hill has never been married. But she was involved in two very serious relationships at the height of her fame.

First, she became involved with her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean.

The affair continued after Wyclef married Marie Claudinette in 1994.

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform onstage at the BET Awards 05 at the Kodak Theatre on June 28, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I was married and Lauryn and I were having an affair. But she led me to believe that the baby was mine, and I couldn’t forgive that,” Wyclef later wrote in his memoirs.

“She could no longer be my muse. Our love spell was broken.”

For her part, Lauryn commented on the affair in songs like “Ex-Factor.”

Lauryn Hill Has Six Kids, Five of Them By Rohan Marley

Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, helps out his wife, Lauryn Hill, during rehearsals for ‘MTV Unplugged’ at the MTV Studios in New York City, 7/21/01. (Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect.)

According to Hello! magazine, Lauryn met Rohan Marley in 1996 as her relationship with Wyclef was coming to an end.

Lauryn often referred to Rohan as her husband, but the two were never officially married.

“She loves suburban life, being with her children, seeing them grow and instilling our teachings of righteousness into them,” Rohan once said of her life in New Jersey, according to Hello!

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Cultureâ„¢ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The two lived separately for most of their relationship, which came to an end in 2008.

Thankfully, Lauryn and Rohan have remained friends and maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Several of their children are now musicians. And they’ve joined their mother on stage in the past.

Lauryn’s son YG Marley will also appear at the BET Awards on Sunday.

Selah Marley, Lauryn Hill, and YG Marley attend GRAMMY Museum’s Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala and Concert presented by City National Bank at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Who Else Is Performing at the BET Awards?

This year’s slate of performers also includes such luminaries as Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Sexyy Red, and Shaboozey.

It promises to be a show for the ages.

The event kicks off on Sunday, June 30, at 8 pm.