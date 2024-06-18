Savannah Chrisley: My Family is a Mess with My Dad in Jail!

Savannah Chrisley is once again opening up about her lying, cheating, law-breaking father.

Although she isn’t exactly putting it in these terms.

In honor of Father’s Day this past weekend, the reality star shared a lengthy caption on Instagram that explained why life is like with her family these days…

… considering both of her parents are behind bars.

“This Fathers Day has hit me like a ton of bricks!” wrote Savannah to open this message.

“As I sit here in the airport, in Pensacola Florida, I find myself reflecting on the absence of my dad for the second year in a row.

“This isn’t just about missing him at the dinner table, or the lack of his laughter and jokes filling our home and family…it’s about the profound impact his absence has had on our family.”

As a refresher:

Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were indicted in 2019 on charges of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy.

They were then found guilty in June 2022.

In the two years since, Savannah has often complained of the disgusting conditions her parents are facing as inmates — while also insisting on their innocence.

On January 17, the spouses reported to their respective prison, as Todd began serving his 10 year-sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida… while Julie reported to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky to serve her five-year sentence.

“17 Months Ago, my dad was sent to prison…and since then, our family has been struggling to find our footing. The void left by his absence is undeniable,” Savannah added on social media.

“Our family, one that was once whole and complete, now feels fractured and incomplete without my sweet mama and daddy. Our experience has shown me firsthand the harsh realities of our prison system.”

Along with Savannah, the incarcerated couple shares sons Chase, 28, and Grayson, 18.

(Todd is also dad to two children from his previous marriage to Teresa Terry: daughter Lindsie, 34, and son Kyle, 32.)

“It doesn’t just punish the individual…it tears at the true core of families, leaving behind wounds that are slow to heal,” Chrisley continued.

“I honestly don’t know if they ever will… The supposed justice often feels unjust, and the system designed to protect us sometimes feels like it’s doing the opposite. I am not okay. The pain of losing my father to prison is a burden I carry every day.”

The obvious response here is that maybe Todd and Julie should have thought about all of this before they broke the law in brazen fashion.

But anyway.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum — who hopes to soon star in her own reality show — wrote that looking back at “beautiful moments” in old photos has been bittersweet, as it serves as a “dark yet stark reminder of what we’ve lost and the uncertainty of our future together,” calling the pain “unbearable at times.”

She added:

“I’m just a girl who misses her daddy. But what I can say is that I am committed to fighting for justice…for my family and for all families who have been torn apart by an imperfect system. No family should have to endure such hurt and trauma.

“We all deserve better, and I will advocate tirelessly to ensure that our justice system becomes a force for healing and restoration, not further pain and division.”

Chrisley concluded as follows:

I really hope that my page can be a place of growth and that TOGETHER we can work towards a future where families are not shattered by injustice and where every individual is treated with dignity and fairness.

I have so much hope for our future… I miss you daddy… I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT.”