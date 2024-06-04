Ramona Singer has been out and about with a younger man.

Even though Ramona Singer has seen a deserved drop in popularity, it sounds like she still has it.

The The Real Housewives of New York City alum still has the qualities that made her a Bravolebrity to begin with. She just has a lot more infamy these days.

Those quality have apparently helped her to snag a young hottie.

There are times when Ramona Singer’s facial expression shows bewilderment and confusion. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Who is Ramona Singer’s younger man?

According to a new report from Page Six, Ramona Singer attended a subterranean cocktail lounge, the Seville, in New York’s Nomad neighborhood in late May.

The spy dished that the RHONY alum was “on a date with a young, hot guy from New Zealand.”

New Zealand has churned out multiple hotties — from KJ Apa to Manu Bennett to (and to cite an actor who isn’t best recognized for his role on The CW) Karl Urban. It sounds like Ramona’s reported boy toy was less famous — but no less dreamy.

Ramona Singer appears here on Watch What Happens Live in July of 2018. (Image Credit: Bravo)

According to the snoop, “They were all touchy-feely with one another.”

Sometimes, body-language at dinner is open to misinterpretation. Most adults have had dining experiences where servers made assumptions about who was dining with whom.

It could be happening with Ramona and this Kiwi cutie.

Ramona Singer is the Queen of bad decisions on The Real Housewives of New York Season 10 Episode 12. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Wait, isn’t Ramona already dating someone?

Interestingly, this comes amidst reports that Ramona Singer remains in a relationship with New Jersey financier William “Bill” Luby.

Even the Page Six report dishing on the fallen Bravolebrity apparently enjoying her cougar era emphasizes that she and Luby remain an item. Or, at least, that no source has come forward with knowledge of a breakup.

As both fans and foes of Ramona may recall, she and Luby first became linked around Labor Day in 2022. The two spent the summer of 2023 getting hot and heavy all over the Hamptons.

Ramona Singer is ready for her close-up on The Real Housewives of New York Season 9. (Image Credit: Bravo)

As for the New Zealand stud, the eyewitness described him as “much younger” than the 67-year-old reality TV personality.

That same source specified the younger man as “not model hot, but hot.”

According to the report, the two spent time together at the bar “for hours,” commenting that “there was a vibe going on for sure.”

It sounds like anyone wishing Ramona well might want to congratulate the cougar. As for the Kiwi, her critics wonder if he knows what he’s in for.