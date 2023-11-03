This isn’t the first time that Ramona Singer has come to regret her words.

The RHONY alum doesn’t have a reputation for being particularly bright or decent, but there are lines that no one should cross. Not if they’re a public figure hoping to keep their job.

We’re not talking about just a Bravo gig, either. Ramona has reportedly lost her real estate job after less than two years.

Why? Well, it sure looks a lot like a vile racial slur was part of the story.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Ramona Singer is no longer working as a real estate agent at Douglas Elliman.

Stephen Larkin, the Executive Vice President & Chief Communications Officer for the company, confirmed as much with a terse statement.

“She is no longer with Douglas Elliman” is a clear statement, but it leaves unanswered questions.

Obviously, we cannot claim to know the inner workings of a real estate firm.

However, one cannot help but note the timing of this news.

Ramona has been at the heart of a controversy in the wake of Vanity Fair‘s in-depth article about Bravo.

During the article (which covered so, so many topics), we found a familiar claim.

The allegation is that Singer used a racial slur during the production of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13.

According to the report, she directed this unspeakable term toward a Black member of the production crew.

According to Variety‘s report, it appears that Ramona’s incident led to the filing of a formal complaint against the show’s production.

The complaint extended to production’s parent companies.

So that’s Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo, and NBCUniversal.

During the investigation, Singer insisted that she had not used the racial slur.

The internal investigation (which, as we are all aware, exists to protect companies from liability) considered the matter “inconclusive.” That’s pretty much what we expected.

However, it appears that the fallout from this continues to impact her relationship with Bravo.

For one thing, Singer sent a text message to a Page Six reporter in which she attempted to downplay her alleged use of the racial slur.

Obviously, this did not help matters. It also did not make her look innocent.

After all of this, BravoCon somewhat quietly removed Ramona from attendance. That’s this upcoming BravoCon in Vegas, by the way.

It is difficult to imagine that none of this is related to Singer’s departure from the firm that, just two years ago, she seemed so excited to join.

The real estate agency even created an advertisement to cite her addition to their team. Whoops!

Honestly, there’s just never a reason to use slurs that would not be directed at you personally. Sadly, no part of these claims are surprising when it comes to Ramona. She is who she has chosen to be.