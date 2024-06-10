Maren Morris Comes Out as Bisexual in Moving Pride Month Message

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Maren Morris has made a very personal and passionate announcement.

While acknowledging the latest stop on her RSVP: Redux Tour via Instagram, the artist went ahead over this past weekend and revealed that she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

“PHOENIX, AZ,” Maren wrote in her June 9 post alongside a series of snapshots, including one of her holding a Pride flag, adding:

“happy to be the B in LGBTQ+. happy pride.”

Maren Morris attends the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch at NYA WEST on December 2, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

For those unclear, Morris was saying here that she is bisexual.

In January, Morris finalized her divorce from Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage.

Based court documents obtained by various outlets, the singer filed for the dissolution of her marriage on October 2 of last year, citing “irreconcilable differences” for the split at the time.

The former spouses will share custody of their four-year old son.

Said Morris to E! News in February in the wake of her divorce:

“I feel like what I’ve learned just in the last year is that you are your longest relationship in your life and tending to that and nurturing and taking care of yourself is not a bad thing.”

Morris hasn’t said anything in the past about her own sexuality.

But she has stood up staunchly for gay rights.

Maren Morris attends Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace big game after party celebrating the release of “Coming Home” by Usher and “Gin and Juice” by Dre and Snoop at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace)

In November 2022, for example, Morris slammed Candace Cameron Bure for making homophobic remarks.

Prior to that, Morris went after Jason Aldean’s wife after she made transphobic comments.

The popular and talented singer is one of the more outspoken celebrities out there … and we adore her for it!

Maren Morris attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, while Morris has now made it known that she’s attracted to both genders, she emphasized to E! during this same interview that she’s still single.

She remains on the market, guys and gals.

“I am kind of getting to know myself more,” she told this outlet a couple months ago.

“I’m comfortable dancing on my own and enjoying the pleasure of my own company.”