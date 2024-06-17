Angie Harmon’s Teen Daughter Arrested Just Days After High School Graduation

The teenage daughter of Angie Harmon has been arrested.

This is truly unfortunate.

Just a couple of months after Angie Harmon’s dog died in a harrowing incident (for which she is suing Instacart), her middle child graduated from high school.

However, according to Charlotte police, her teenage daughter broke into a nightclub and stole bottles of liquor just days later.

Angie Harmon attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety)

Angie Harmon’s daughter was arrested in early june

Avery Grace Sehorn is Angie Harmon’s 18-year-old daughter. She has an older sister, 20-year-old Finley, and a younger sister, 15-year-old Emery. Their father is Harmon’s ex, a former NFL player named Jason Sehorn.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg police records that Entertainment Tonight obtained, authorities arrested Avery Sehorn on June 6.

This was only a few days after her graduation from Charlotte Christian School. It also came just a couple of weeks ahead of her 19th birthday — on June 22.

Avery Grace Sehorn appears in this Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department mugshot. (Photo Credit: Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department)

WCCB Charlotte reported that Angie Harmon’s middle daughter, Avery stands accused of breaking into World Night Club on June 5.

Allegedly, she had two unnamed accomplices — two 17-year-old boys.

This trio ellegedly drank liquor, which is illegal for multiple reasons. They then, according to authorities, attempted to steal six bottles of liquor worth a total of $500.

Angie Harmon at the Whole Child International’s Inaugural Gala in Los Angeles hosted by The Earl and Countess Spencer at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on October 26, 2017. (Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Whole Child International)

Avery Sehorn is facing two felony charges

One of the charges against her is a felony count of breaking and/or entering. The other is a felony count of larceny after breaking and/or entering.

Following her arrest, she was released from jail.

On June 28, less than a week after her 19th birthday, she will make her first appearance in court.

Angie Harmon speaks onstage during the Sixth Biennial UNICEF Ball Honoring David Beckham and C. L. Max Nikias presented by Louis Vuitton at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on January 12, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for U.S. Fund for UNICEF)

We could of course crack jokes about how Angie Harmon has been playing fictional roles within the justice system for three decades and presumably knows her way around a courtroom, but that would be in poor taste.

Their family has been through a lot this spring. While the horrific shooting of the family dog does not excuse theft, it certainly might explain a major lapse in an adolescent’s judgment.

It’s truly a shame, since just before this alleged crime took place, Avery’s famous mom was celebrating her daughter’s graduation on Instagram.

Obviously, we hope that neither Avery nor the two unidentified minors have sabotaged their own futures due to this alleged mischief.

And, of course, if this is a terrible mistake and they are not guilty, then we hope that no one else is sabotaging their futures.

Either way, this is certainly not how Angie Harmon or her daughter wanted the world to think of her.