Martin Lawrence and Will Smith star in the new summer blockbuster, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Without getting too morbid, however, many observers out there took a recent look at Lawrence at a public event and are suddenly sitting back and asking:

Uhhh, is this long-time actor gonna die soon?!?

Martin Lawrence attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ at SiriusXM Studios on June 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Speculation regarding Lawrence’s physical state started to circulate last month when the star and his Bad Boys: Ride or Die co-star, Will Smith, attended the movie’s Los Angeles premiere.

In a viral footage from the event, Smith certainly appeared to step in and assist Lawrence stand as the pair addressed the audience… with the latter actor looking around in what appeared to be a confused manner.

It wasn’t exactly an elaborate or obvious move on Smith’s part.

But this is the Internet. It doesn’t take much for people to ask questions and/or jump to conclusions.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith pose during a photoshoot for the movie ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ at Angel de la Independencia on May 31, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (GETTY)

Chatter about his condition even reached Lawrence, who responded to the general concern on Monday as a guest on the Erbo in the Morning radio program.

“I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed. I’m glad to be waking up every day and everything. No need for people to be concerned,” Lawrence said during this press stop, prior to quipping:

“And I’m healthy as hell! Stop, stop, stop the rumors!”

On this radio show, Lawrence said his bewildered expression in the aforementioned video was due to the impressive size of the crowd.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is rock concert stuff. What the hell is going on? For a movie?'” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, man.'”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence pose during the red carpet for the movie ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ at Cinepolis Parque Toreo on June 1, 2024 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Angel Delgado/Getty Images)

Back in 1996, Lawrence actually walked into traffic while carrying a handgun, yelling “fight the power.”

Doctors later said he was suffering from exhaustion and dehydration, according to The Washington Post.

Then, in 1999, the actor fell into a coma after experience heat exhaustion in the middle of exercise.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd Joe Pantoliano and Rhea Seehorn, will hit theaters on June 7.