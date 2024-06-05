Martin Lawrence and Will Smith star in the new summer blockbuster, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Without getting too morbid, however, many observers out there took a recent look at Lawrence at a public event and are suddenly sitting back and asking:
Uhhh, is this long-time actor gonna die soon?!?
Speculation regarding Lawrence’s physical state started to circulate last month when the star and his Bad Boys: Ride or Die co-star, Will Smith, attended the movie’s Los Angeles premiere.
In a viral footage from the event, Smith certainly appeared to step in and assist Lawrence stand as the pair addressed the audience… with the latter actor looking around in what appeared to be a confused manner.
It wasn’t exactly an elaborate or obvious move on Smith’s part.
But this is the Internet. It doesn’t take much for people to ask questions and/or jump to conclusions.
Chatter about his condition even reached Lawrence, who responded to the general concern on Monday as a guest on the Erbo in the Morning radio program.
“I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed. I’m glad to be waking up every day and everything. No need for people to be concerned,” Lawrence said during this press stop, prior to quipping:
“And I’m healthy as hell! Stop, stop, stop the rumors!”
On this radio show, Lawrence said his bewildered expression in the aforementioned video was due to the impressive size of the crowd.
“I was like, ‘Oh, this is rock concert stuff. What the hell is going on? For a movie?'” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, man.'”
Back in 1996, Lawrence actually walked into traffic while carrying a handgun, yelling “fight the power.”
Doctors later said he was suffering from exhaustion and dehydration, according to The Washington Post.
Then, in 1999, the actor fell into a coma after experience heat exhaustion in the middle of exercise.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd Joe Pantoliano and Rhea Seehorn, will hit theaters on June 7.