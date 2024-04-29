Two years after her wedding, Kourtney Kardashian finds herself fighting off divorce rumors – again.

Is her marriage with Travis Barker really in trouble? If it is, the pair have a funny way of showing that they’re anything less than madly in love with each other.

But to say that a divorce couldn’t happen is premature also. After all, show us a happily married Hollywood couple and we’ll show you 50 more that didn’t make it.

So what is the latest with Kourtney and Travis? Let’s dive in.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas)

Kourtney Kardashian’s Not Getting A Divorce

Kravis fans can take a deep breathe. So far as we know, the love between Kourtney and Travis is stronger than ever, even when they’re worlds apart.

The trouble all started as fans became concerned by the fact that Kourtney hasn’t posted any new photos with Travis for a bit on her social media. Since these two live for a PDA shot, it did strike us as odd as well.

That is, until you take into account that Travis is in the middle of a world tour with Blink-182. To quote Luke Hobbs, “Daddy’s gotta go to work!”

Fears should be quelled though. Travis is back stateside for the summer dates of the tour, and by all accounts, he was on hand for her birthday on April 18. Plus, if someone who didn’t want to stay married write this to his wife?

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever,” Travis posted on Instagram. “I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together”

Um, sounds pretty happy to us! Oh, and if you needed further proof, behold her response:

“Husband of my dreams. I love our life!!”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

How Did Kourtney and Travis Divorce Rumors Start?

So why all the commotion about Kourtney getting a divorce if everything she says and does screams to the contrary? Two words for you: Scott Disick.

As many Kravis fans that are out there, some still hold dear to the love Kourtney had before. Scott Disick was Kourtney’s on-and-off again boyfriend for nearly a decade. The pair share three children together, yet despite all that time, they never actually got married.

During the 2021 KUWTK reunion special, Kourtney admitted to Andy Cohen that Scott’s drug abuse was the “deal breaker” that kept them for taking the next step. He also had a history of cheating on Kourtney multiple times.

So why so much love for Scott? Well, aside from being the father of Mason, Penelope, and Reign, he also has strong relationships with Kourtney’s sisters. In a way, many view him to be the second brother the girls never had. (LOVE YOU ROB!)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Travis Barker’s Behavior During Kourt’s Labor Was ‘Grounds for Divorce’

Scott aside, sometimes fans like to throw out the “D” word when it comes to these two just because, well, they find the pair a bit odd.

Take the arrival of their son, Rocky. The little one was born at the end of 2023, and while it took awhile for the parents to share the first picture, they did share details about the birth.

Travis was slammed online after sharing a video of him practicing the drums while his wife Kourtney was in labor. The Blink-182 drummer said that he was “practicing to his baby’s heartbeat.” You may find that precious, but others called the move “obnoxious”

One fan actually wrote: “Travis was doing this to the baby’s heartbeat so that’s sweet but still…. DIVORCE!!!”

A little over the top, but it’s stuff like this the fuels the flame.