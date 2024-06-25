Did Chris Rock ever sue Will Smith?

Will Smith is set to perform a new song at the 2024 BET Awards. His years-long ban from attending the Oscars does not extend to other events, obviously.

But, more than two years after the infamous and polarizing “slap” incident … what was the closure, there?

American society has a reputation for being litigious. Did Chris Rock end up taking Will Smith to court over the slap heard round the world?

Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The Infamous Will Smith vs Chris Rock Oscars Slap Revisited

In March of 2022, Chris Rock stood on the stage at the Oscars.

Hosting the Oscars is not exactly an enviable gig. Some do better than others, but it’s a thankless job that can ruffle (powerful) feathers and risks hurting a comedian’s brand with viewers.

Oscars hosting is not usually a contact sport. Chris Rock is not the first to cross the line when poking fun at a famous guest, but no one has forgotten the clapback.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

As for what happened, Chris cracked jokes about Jada’s hair. She has alopecia, and he opted to joke about her shaved head.

Many on social media have since pointed out that Chris Rock’s apparent obsession with Jada goes back decades. TBH – It’s weird.

However, Will Smith’s response was not a stern look or social media condemnation. He took a few long strides onto the stage and smacked Chris Rock on the face. Returning to his seat, he advised the host to keep Jada’s name out of his mouth.

Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars after being slapped in the face by Will Smith. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

How did Chris Rock respond?

Infamously, the slap was extremely polarizing on social media.

Some people were in hysterics, acting as if Will Smith were a monster — some even comparing this to domestic violence. (Chris Rock is not Smith’s child, partner, or other family member … in case anyone was wondering)

Meanwhile, another faction acted as if this were no big deal. Obviously, that’s not the case. In general, hitting someone in the face is assault. No matter the possible provocation, it’s never nothing.

On stage, Chris Rock himself largely kept his composure — largely, at first, out of shock.

Will Smith issued apologies. First, to everyone in general (during his Oscar acceptance speech). Then, the next day, he used social media to apologize directly to Chris.

He also received a decade-long ban from attending the Academy Awards. Still, some good came from it.

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Chris Rock is seen backstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

But did Chris Rock sue Will Smith?

But now to the question and answer: No, Chris Rock did not sue Will Smith following the 2022 Oscars slap.

That must have been a complex decision.

It could have arguably hurt his brand. Society as a whole and especially fans can be weird about lawsuits — the justified ones and the totally unjustified alike.

Arguably, Chris did end up getting the last laugh. Netflix reportedly offered him $40 million for a standup special. (That’s a believable report; Netflix’s financial choices are fascinating) During Selective Outrage, which aired a year after the Oscars incident, he repeatedly brought up Will Smith.

“People are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I’ve got [Will’s song] ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears,” Chris joked. But I’m not a victim, baby, you will never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying. … I took that hit like Pacquiao.”

He further explained: “A lot of people say, Chris, why did you do nothing back? How come you didn’t do nothing back? Because I got parents, that’s why. Because I was raised. I got parents, and you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people.”

Will Smith will perform at the BET Awards

In addition to Will Smith debuting a new song on Sunday, June 30, many other talented entertainers will take the stage for Culture’s Biggest Night.

That includes Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Tyla, and of course the beautiful Ice Spice as performers.

GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Victoria Monet, and Tanner Adell will also perform. And Taraji P. Henson will be hosting the event for the third time. Good for her!