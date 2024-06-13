Jessica Chastain and Husband Secretly Welcome Baby #3: Report

Jessica Chastain has (allegedly) welcomed Baby #3!

In early 2024, the rumor mill was abuzz with claims that Jessica Chastain and her Italian count husband were over.

Sometimes, people see sudden shifts in a family dynamic and assume the worst.

But Chastain and her husband’s family might not be splitting up — but growing.

Jessica Chastain attends “The Knife” Premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Did Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

According to In Touch Weekly, multiple sources have reached out to share that the A-list actress has welcomed a third baby with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

“She’s been seen walking around with a baby in a stroller for a few months now,” one insider dished.

That source then added: “She’s just living her life but seems so happy!”

Jessica Chastain holds the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” as she and her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Obviously, if Jessica Chastain has welcomed a third child, then she’s keeping it under wraps. But that wouldn’t be the first time.

In the past, she and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, haven’t shouted baby news from the rooftops.

Ample reports have shared the birth of their first two children, Guilietta and Augustus, via surrogates. However, there were never formal announcements for them, either.

Jessica Chastain attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Despite being high profile, Jessica Chastain keeps her private life fairly private

Even her relationship with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo has been fairly quiet. We know that they met in early 2012, and dated for years before marrying in June of 2017.

By April of 2018, the two became parents, welcoming daughter Giulietta. They made no announcement or public fanfare.

And then, during the inauspicious month of March 2020, the two had welcomed their son. Augustus is an excellent name, and Chastain only revealed it two years later — while accepting an Oscar.

Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and Jessica Chastain attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018. (Photo Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Presumably, Jessica Chastain and her husband welcomed Baby #3 via a surrogate. Or, more accurately, by way of a gestational carrier.

(People often use the terms interchangeably, but a gestational carrier undergoes embryonic implantation — Chastain’s egg, fertilized by her husband’s sperm)

Certainly, the actress has appeared in public over the past several months without any signs of pregnancy, current or recent.

Jessica Chastain attends Damiani Centenary gala dinner at Teatro Alcione on March 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Damiani)

When will they announce Baby #3?

If insiders are not merely misinterpreting what they’ve seen and heard, we shouldn’t expect Jessica Chastain and her husband to share the news right away.

We might not know about Baby #3 in any official capacity for months or longer.

Given her track record, we could end up hearing this alleged third child’s name at the Oscars in 2026. We’ll be rooting for her to win! Out of nosiness, but also because she’s immensely talented.