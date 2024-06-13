Mama June Shannon Flaunts Stunning 30-Pound Weight Loss Following Ozempic Treatments

Ozempic has received yet another celebrity endorsement, this one from Mama June Shannon, who credits her latest weight loss to the diabetes drug.

We reported back in April that Mama June had turned to Ozempic in an effort to shed some pounds.

And it seems the results have been even better than she expected.

Alana Thompson and June Shannon attend “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” season 2 premiere party at Woodruff Arts Center on January 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

Mama June Opens Up

June and three of her daughters — Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson — sat down with Page Six this week.

And it wasn’t long before the conversation turned to the topic of June’s incredible 30-pound weight loss.

“I was against it because I had a gastric sleeve,” she told the outlet, adding:

June Shannon, a.k.a. “Mama June,” attends “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” season 2 premiere party at Revel on January 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

“But now, I’m in week nine and you can ask the girls — I am so super strict.”

June went on to reveal that she’s going to the gym “three or four times a week.”

“I probably lost 30 pounds in like eight and a half weeks,” she shared.

June Shannon, Alana Thompson, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon, Ella Grace Efird, and Joshua Brandon Efird attend “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” season 2 premiere party at Woodruff Arts Center on January 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

June was rightly very proud of her achievements.

But at least one of her daughters was skeptical about her reliance on Ozempic and her ability to keep the weight off.

“I just feel like every other time mom has lost weight so quickly, she’s gained it back, plus more each time. You know?” Lauryn said, adding:

“She didn’t eat right, she didn’t go to the gym. She just was like, ‘f–k it, I’ll get another surgery.’”

Honey Boo Boo and Mama June attend Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv)

Ozempic, of course, is much less invasive than surgery. And Mama June was quick to defend herself against allegations that she’s been cutting corners.

June Says She’s Healthier Than Ever

June responded by pointing out that in addition to taking the drug, she’s been strict in her diet and exercise habits.

She added that throughout her recent weight loss journey, she’s been completely transparent with her family and her fans

“I literally shared that experience with TikTok, and I told people like, ‘I gained a pound and I was so mad at myself,’ because I work hard in the gym, eating only protein,” June told her daughter.

June Shannon looks on here during an episode of her annoying reality show. (WEtv)

“I don’t really like bread, carbs and all that, so I’m okay with not even eating that,” she said.

“I’m trying to get the 80 grams and 100 grams of protein, but when I did that last week, I gained a pound,” the reality star added.

“So, now I gotta go back down to like 40 or 50 grams of protein versus what they say:100 grams. I can’t do it. I’m like, I put on weight.”

Between the tragic death of Anna Cardwell and ongoing tension between June and her surviving daughters, it’s been a very difficult year for the Shannon clan.

And once again, the family’s troubles will be documented on a new season of Mama June: Family Crisis, which will premiere on June 14 on WEtv.