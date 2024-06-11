Garrison Brown’s Siblings All Get Tattoo Honoring Late Brother: Photo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Garrison Brown’s memory continues to live on through his family, including his siblings, who have found a special way to carry him with them always.

It started with Garrison’s closest brother, Gabe Brown. He found a unique and emotional way to pay tribute to his late sibling, and others after him followed suit.

Garrison’s brothers and sisters all get inked with a special symbol that’s not only special to them, but special to their brother.

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Garrison Brown Remembered By ‘Sister Wives’ Siblings with Tattoo

Janelle Brown shared a photo of a night out with Gabe and her daughter, Savanah, simply noting in the caption that she was introducing the pair to Korean barbecue.

But astute observers picked up on something aside from the food in this snapshot.

“Is that Gabe’s arm with the to the stars tattoo? What a lovely tribute to Garrison,” one user wrote, prompting a reply from Janelle as follows:

“Yes! Many of the kids got a tattoo with some version of that quote. It was one of Garrisons favorite movies growing up and even as an adult.”

The mother of six is referring here to a quote from the movie Dragonheart, which goes:

“To the stars, Bowen, to the stars.”

Garrison’s Tragic Death

Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 4.

It later came out that his mother was concerned about his well-being due to a recent text message, along with a history of suicidal tendencies, and asked one of her kids to go check on Garrison.

Gabe agreed to do so, and then discovered his brother’s corpse.

Simply horrible all around.

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

In the two months since this tragedy, many members of the Brown family have paid homage to the 25-year old.

Garrison would have turned 26 a few weeks after he died, which led to a birthday tribute from his mother in April.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore,” Janelle wrote on Instagram at the time, accompanied by a whistled version of “Happy Birthday.”

“We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place),” Brown continued.

“I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed.”

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

After he took his own life, several of Garrison Brown’s siblings made references to the Dragonheart quote in their social media tributes to their brother.

Meri and Kody Brown’ only child, Leon Brown, shared a selfie with Garrison, for instance, and included the quote in the caption.

Mykelti Padron also left the following message for her brother in her own Instagram post: “Have fun up with the stars little bro, you’re missed.”

How Is Janelle Holding Up?

In recent weeks, Janelle has posted updates about her life without her believed son.

Janelle Brown is featured here on the Sister Wives tell-all special. (Image Credit: TLC)

After celebrating Mother’s Day, the TLC personality reflected on this bittersweet occasion.

“Mother’s Day was surprisingly emotional for me. It just never has been a big holiday for me. My children have always shown up for me and made me feel special everyday. Especially since they became independent adults and weren’t home all the time. But this year was different,” she wrote.

Added Janelle: I love you honey and miss you every day.

May Garrison Brown rest in peace.