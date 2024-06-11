Rob Lowe’s Politics: What Are They & Why Does Everyone Care So Much

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rob Lowe has strong feelings about politics. But … what are they, again?

He’s one of those actors who flies under the radar between his last big project and his current one.

But whether you’re doing a Parks & Rec rewatch or tuning in to the Brat Pack documentary, Brats, you wouldn’t be the first to ask the question.

Rob Lowe’s political leanings aren’t as simple to remember as some, and they don’t always align with the characters he’s played on-screen.

Rob Lowe attends the 2024 Fox Upfront at The Ritz-Carlton Nomad on May 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

What are Rob Lowe’s politics?

It’s been a hot minute since Rob Lowe’s last beef with a teen star. Remember, he’s not shy about offering his opinions on everything from movies to Justin Bieber.

So, as you might imagine, he has not made his political views a secret. Even though wading into politics almost invariably costs people fans when those statements become public.

Labels are complex. Not everyone on the political Right or Left sees eye-to-eye with each other. And truthfully, Rob Lowe struggles to fit into either side.

Rob Lowe attends Netflix’s 2024 Oscar after party at Mother Wolf on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix)

In 2015, Rob Lowe spoke to The New York Times to seemingly espouse vague libertarian ideals. Notably, those are libertarian with a little “l” rather than (necessarily) aligning with the Libertarian party.

“My thing is personal freedoms, freedoms for the individual to love whom they want, do with what they want,” he said at the time. “In fact, I want the government out of almost everything.”

The actor has certainly demonstrated that mindset multiple times, including pushing for more private control over land development in the Los Angeles area over governmental oversight.

Rob Lowe attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 15th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on November 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

Rob Lowe’s politics have undergone changes over time

Some may assume, given his famous portrayal of Sam Seaborn in The West Wing and the fact that he’s a Hollywood actor that Rob would be squarely a Democrat.

In 1988, he was (famously … and also infamously, due to a memorable scandal) campaigning for Democrat Michael Dukakis. By 2003, however, he devoted his name and platform to electing Arnold Schwarzenegger as California’s Republican governor.

In 2009, before Parks & Recreation had introduced him to new generations of viewers, Lowe spoke to The Guardian about his evolving political views: “You know, there’s that great quote: ‘If you’re young and you’re not a liberal, you have no heart. If you’re older and not a conservative, you have no brain.’ I started out being a really, really liberal Democrat.”

Actor Rob Lowe looks on during pregame between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rob then suggested: “[That changes] as you get older and you have children and you get more life experience.” That is a stereotype regarding some generations, particularly Baby Boomers. However, this has conspicuously not been happening with younger generations for complex yet understandable reasons.

According to Lowe himself (at the time), his political label is very middle-of-the-road: “I’m what you would call an independent moderate. I haven’t crossed the aisle, so to speak.”

Rob Lowe is on ‘Brats,’ the Brat Pack documentary

As Forbes reports, ABC’s Brats documentary will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, June 13. It will also air on Disney+ during the summer.

The film follows some of the biggest, hottest young stars from the ’80s — many of whom are recognizable across generations because they starred in instant classics.

Rob Lowe is only one of the many names and faces from that era who participated in the doc. Perhaps he’ll give an update on his politics … or perhaps he’ll save it for his podcast.