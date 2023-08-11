Angelina Pivarnick Calls Cops on Vinny Tortorella, Alleges Domestic Violence Against Fiance

Fewer than four months after accepting a proposal from Vinny Tortorella, Angelina Pivarnick nearly asked for her fiance to get arrested.

Last Thursday night, the Jersey Shore star called 911 due to some kind of altercation between the future spouses.

Page Six, which used the Freedom of Information Act to obtain the official police record from this call and subsequent visit, broke the troubling news yesterday evening.

Angelina Pivarnick is engaged to a man named Vinny. No, not Jersey Star roommate Vinny. (Instagram)

“I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges,” Pivarnick’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., told Page Six in a statement, adding:

“This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

Vinny’s attorney, meanwhile, also confirmed that something unfortunate transpired, but confirmed that the engagement is very much still on.

“Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred,” this lawyer said in a statement of her own.

“No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard.”

Angelina Pivarnick has said YES! She’s engaged to boyfriend Vinny. (Instagram)

The argument appears to have taken place inside the couple’s Freehold, New Jersey residence.

Tortorella and Pivarnick are currently filming new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The couple became engaged this April during the latter’s “divorce” party, which was held to celebrate the finalization of her split from her first husband, Chris Larangeira.

“I love you so much,” Vinny said in front of friends and loved ones.

“A lot of things in life aren’t guaranteed, but something that I’ve learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life.”

Angelina Pivarnick has become an unlikely favorite among Jersey Shore fans in recent years. (Instagram)

“If there’s anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I’ll always have your back, I know you’ll have my back,” Tortorella continued as he asked for Angelina’s hand in marriage.

“I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you.

“I wouldn’t want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one.”

In an Instagram post from Tuesday — five days after the cops were called — Vinny made it evident that he and Angelina are still very much together.

“Loving you is a for shore thing (for sure thing*),” he captioned a photo of himself and the long-time MTV personality.