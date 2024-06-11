Oprah Winfrey Hospitalized with NASTY Bug, Reveals Bestie Gayle King

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Oprah Winfrey was hospitalized with a nasty illness.

This week, Oprah Winfrey was a no-show on CBS. And it wasn’t because she was busy filming another deeply controversial Ozempic infomercial.

Longtime bestie, the beautiful Gayle King, explained why Oprah couldn’t make it.

She’s sick. Actually, Gayle may have furnished a little too many details about Oprah’s symptoms. TMI alert!

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey had to be hospitalized

Previously, the legendary Oprah Winfrey had been on the schedule to promote a new book on CBS.

But she didn’t ghost. She sent her apologies by way of longtime bestie Gayle King — who is, conveniently, well established at CBS.

Author David Wroblewski, who wrote the book that Oprah had intended to promote (it is part of her eponymous book club), was in attendance.

Gayle King explained that Oprah Winfrey had caught a vile stomach bug — she did not specify.

As a result, she explained, Oprah had experienced such severe symptoms that she’d been hospitalized.

And Gayle did not hold back when she went into detail on those symptoms.

Oprah Winfrey accepts the Vanguard award onstage during the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Just how bad is Oprah’s illness?

“She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu,” Gayle shared vaguely. “Stuff was coming out of both ends.” YIkes!

“I won’t get too graphic,” Gayle promised. Too little, too late.

“Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV, it was a very serious thing,” she then summarized.

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Being friends with Oprah Winfrey is a tall order. One assumes (or perhaps merely hopes) that Gayle had her permission to, well, overshare to this extent.

The symptoms that she describes sound severe.

Odds are that most people would probably forego hospitalization or even a doctor’s visit with such symptoms. But then, most people don’t have Oprah’s fabulous wealth, and can afford to not only miss work but have professionals take care of them rather than just toughing it out at home.

Oprah Winfrey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Don’t worry; Oprah will recover

The good news is that, according to Gayle, Oprah was already on the road to recovery.

It’s also a good thing that Oprah did not force herself to attend the show. Even if she weren’t contagious, promoting Familiaris would be pretty tricky from the CBS bathrooms.

We’re glad to hear that Oprah is on the mend. We hope that she takes all of the rest, fluids, and time that she needs.