Amber Portwood Files Emergency Motion: Amber Portwood Should NEVER See Our Son!

We don’t exactly know why.

We do have a general idea of when.

But we very much can say for sure just what has transpired between Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood:

The former does not think the latter should be permitted these days to spend any time at all with the former couple’s five-year old son, James.

According to our friends at The Ashley’s Reality TV Roundup, Glennon filed an emergency motion on May 26 to suspend Amber’s parenting time with the toddler.

This news comes about seven months after a judge ruled that Portwood was allowed to have contact with James via FaceTime and other platforms.

In December, meanwhile, Amber even got on a plane and visited the child in California, where he now resides with his father.

So, what changed? Where did things go wrong? Why does Andrew now think his ex-girlfriend should no longer be permitted to have any custody of James in any way, shape or form?

We don’t actually know.

However, The Ashley reports that Portwood filed her own motion in response to Glennon’s most recent paperwork, asking for a dismissal of his parenting request.

But a judge did NOT grant this dismissal.

A hearing has been set for June 29 in Indiana (Glennon will appear remotely) to determine whether Portwood truly will have access to James taken away.

Over the last several days, Andrew has filed a witness list and/or a list of exhibits that he believes will show exactly why Amber’s parenting time with James should be suspended.

We don’t want to speculate.

But fans speculated on social media in April that Portwood was back on drugs.

Last July, after she lost full custody of her son to Glennon, Amber complained about how unfair the entire situation had become.

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children,” the Teen Mom OG alum said in the summer of 2022.

She added back then:

“While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past.”

Indeed, Portwood has said in the past that she has Bipolar Disorder.

Continued Amber in response to this parental nightmare:

“I’ve spent years rebuilding bridges and did everything that was required of me, including submitting 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations.

“If your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will.

“I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.”

On Wednesday, Portwood didn’t mention Glennon’s legal filing.

But she did write the following on Instagram:

“Lately my spirit has been telling me to lay low & be patient. Observe & take nothing personal, but take everything for what it is.

“This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with s**t I didn’t deserve.”

