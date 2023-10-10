Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Reach Temporary Custody Agreement: Get All the Details

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are finally at peace.

For the time being, that is.

About five weeks after the singer filed to divorce the actress, the two stars have arrived at a temporary custody agreement.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In court documents obtained by multiple celebrity gossip outlets on Tuesday, an interim consent order has been laid out for custody of the estranged couple’s two daughters — Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, 3 — for the coming weeks after being “engaged in a productive mediation from Oct. 4-7.”

Between the dates of October 9 and October 21, the children will be with the Game of Thrones alum… during which time they are allowed to travel to England and throughout the United States.

Turner (or the her nanny) must then to return the toddlers to the musician on the 21st — at which point the kids will remain with their dad until November 2… under the same travel restrictions.

Jonas (or his nanny) must then returns the girls to Turner on November 2, where they will stay until November 22.

The kids then return to Jonas from November 22 to December 16 and will seemingly spend the holidays with Turner, as they are in her care from December 16 to January 7.

(Getty)

This agreement comes in the wake of a boiling controversy in which Turner allegedly accused Jonas of refusing to permit the girls to see their mom in England.

She even filed a lawsuit at the time, claiming that Jonas was banning the girls from a return to “their habitual residence of England” by withholding their passports.

The legal documents even claimed jurisdiction under the International Child Abduction Remedies Act, a point which Joe’s rep strongly condemned.

“The children were not abducted,” the rep shared with at the time of the lawsuit’s filing.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

He added last month:

“After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother.

“Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently. [Joe’s] wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner.

“His only concern is the well-being of his children.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends HBO Max’s “The Staircase” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on September 5, with the spouses sharing a joint statement to Instagram the following day.

It read as follows:

After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.