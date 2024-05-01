As you may have heard, Rob Marciano is no longer an ABC employee.

The long-time meteorologist was let go by the network on Tuesday, although neither Marciano nor anyone affiliated with the network has spoken in public about the reason why just yet.

Marciano had been with ABC News since 2014, although was banned from the network studio in New York City last year for a period of one month… reportedly due to inappropriate behavior.

Rob Marciano is out and about here in his role as a weatherman. (ABC)

“He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” an insider told Page Six in March 2023.

Even during this punishment, Marciano continued to report on the weather from other locations.

It was an unusual situation.

And many observers believe it was related to the journalist’s divorce.

Rob Marciano has been let go from ABC and Good Morning America. (WALT DISNEY TELEVISION/LORENZO BEVILAQUA)

The news of his firing, you see, comes two years after his ex-wife Eryn Marciano filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.

Eryn, an Atlanta native, is a successful real estate agent who started her career as a mortgage loan originator.

The couple sold its $2.7 million house the same month they announced their split, a decision Marciano admitted back then was made by his former spouse.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing,” the then-ABC employee said at the time, adding:

“My focus now is on my kids.”

Rob Marciano out and about while on the air. (ABC)

Indeed, the exes share a daughter named Madelynn, 12; and a son named Mason, six.

The family took a vacation to Disney World together, even as Rob and Eryn were going through their divorce.

“Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical,” Marciano wrote as a caption to a group photo in April 2022.

You can check it out here:

Still, despite the pair seemingly being on good terms… Marciano took the divorce hard.

Last year, Page Six reported that Rob was going through “anger” issues as a result of his split, with an insider stating in cryptic fashion:

“He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events.”

We cannot verify the nature of this discomfort; we don’t know exactly what Marciano was accused of doing or if it played any role in his firing this week.

Rob Marciano at his desk on Good Morning America. (ABC)

In September 2023, though, Marciano celebrated the start of his 10th year with the network, writing via Instagram:

“I couldn’t be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you.”

“My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible. I’m also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff… more to come!”

This may prove to be true.

But it won’t be at ABC.