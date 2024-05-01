Rob Marciano FIRED as Good Morning America Meteorologist!

Rob Marciano is out of a job.

The long-time ABC News and Good Morning America meteorologist is no longer with the company, a source has confirmed to multiple news outlets.

The reason why remains a mystery, however.

Rob Marciano has been let go from ABC and Good Morning America. (WALT DISNEY TELEVISION/LORENZO BEVILAQUA)

Marciano had been with ABC News since 2014, filling a role on the program’s widely-watched morning show that had previously been occupied by Ginger Zee… who now appears on this franchise during weekday programs.

Prior to his official departure, the broadcaster had been temporarily banned from the network studio in New York City — reportedly due to allegedly inappropriate behavior.

However, he continued to report the weather from outside locations.

“He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” an insider told Page Six in March 2023.

Rob Marciano out and about while on the air. (ABC)

Back then, this same outlet claimed Marciano was dealing with “anger” issues while doing through a divorce after 11 years of marriage.

“He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events,” a second source said last year.

After his divorce filing was made public, Marciano said the following:

“The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”

Rob Marciano at his desk on Good Morning America. (ABC)

Marciano had previously worked as an anchor for Entertainment Tonight and a meteorologist and anchor for CNN.

Before taking those gigs, he worked at local TV and radio stations including KATU in Portland, Oregon, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana and WVIT in West Hartford, Connecticut.

In September 2023, Marciano celebrated the start of his 10th year with the network, writing via Instagram:

“I couldn’t be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you.”

“My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible. I’m also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff… more to come!”

Alas, there may be.

But it won’t be coming as an ABC employee.

(ABC/Heidi Gutman)

While ABC has not yet commented on Marciano being let go, we’ve heard executive producer Simone Swink made the decision to bar Marciano from the premises in 2023.

“She’s no-nonsense and is very serious,” an insider previously said. “She’s focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy. She’s very protective of her team.”