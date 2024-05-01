Jon Bon Jovi is opening up about how he cheated for years early during his career.

After years of wading into public discourse and making fans’ dreams come true, the music legend has a documentary capturing his decades of musical success.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story covers the singer’s lengthy career.

He is also opening up about his usually private marriage — including how he cheated with “100 girls” during his early days of music fame.

Jon Bon Jovi attends the “Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” Special Screening at iPic Fulton Market on April 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

According to Jon Bon Jovi, he got ‘away with murder’

On Sunday, April 28, Jon Bon Jovi sat down during ABC’s “Halfway There” special. He spoke about how he got “away with murder” during his marriage to Dorothea Hurley, his high school sweetheart.

Bon Jovi acknowledged that he was “not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in my life” during that time.

“I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star. I’m not a saint,” he characterized. “I’m Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good.”

For those of us who weren’t yet born when “You Give Love A Bad Name” came out, Jon Bon Jovi used to be really, really hot. Also, he was (and still is) a rock star.

“But if you think I was ever going to jeopardize … anything for believing the narcissist in me was real? What a stupid thing to do,” he remarked. It seems that he was scolding himself for his behavior back then.

Bon Jovi then asked: “What kind of excesses does a man need that’s going to fuel that fire? It’s just not worth it.”

Jon Bon Jovi attends the UK Premiere of “Thank You and Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” on April 17, 2024 in London, England. The documentary launches on Disney+ on 26th April. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney+)

When it comes to his wife, Jon Bon Jovi has nothing but praise

He emphasized that his wife, Dorothea Hurley, had never been “afraid to call me out on something.”

The music legend went on to add: “She’s also there when I fall. And I’m there for her when she falls. No matter where I went in my career, the ups or the downs, we went there together.”

Bon Jovi and Hurley began dating in 1980. This was four years before his first album. They actually broke up for a time in 1985, only to reconcile.

In 1989, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley eloped to Las Vegas.

Together, they share four children. Stephanie is 30, Jesse is 29, Jake is 21, and Romeo is 20.

21-year-old Jake Bongiovi became engaged to Millie Bobby Brown in 2023. One could argue that he is as famous for that relationship as he is for being Bon Jovi’s son.

Jon Bon Jovi attends the UK Premiere of “Thank You and Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” on April 17, 2024 in London, England. The documentary launches on Disney+ on 26th April. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney+)

The Hulu documentary depicts a piece of modern music history

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story began streaming on Hulu in late April.

Though the documentary is not exactly one of those hard-hitting, world-rocking pieces of journalism that alters the direction of public opinion, it covers the band’s run that has lasted more than four decades. Hearing that Bon Jovi cheated is unlikely to shock anyone, even if he’s the one discussing it.

Jon Bon Jovi started off performing at random clubs in New Jersey. Now he’s spent nearly half a decade playing music, scoring platinum albums, and achieving worldwide recognition. He’s living most young musicians’ dreams.