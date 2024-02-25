Why did Kelly Clarkson leave The Voice?

It’s a question that fans have been asking since Kelly walked away from the hit NBC talent competition show in 2023.

Stars are often reluctant to speak openly about why they chose to walk away from a particular project.

But in an interview with USA Today, Clarkson shocked fans with her candor.

Kelly Clarkson attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music Group)

She began by describing her choice to walk away from The Voice as a “horrible decision.”

But while she may have some regrets about the way things ended, Kelly still believes that she chose the best path for herself and her two children.

Why Kelly Clarkson Left ‘The Voice’

Kelly’s final seasons on The Voice coincided with her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson attends her star ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, she says her top priority at that time was creating the most stable environment for her kids.

“Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life,” Clarkson said.

“I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move.”

Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on June 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

And so, Kelly quit The Voice and moved her daytime talk show to New York City.

“I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in L.A. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet,” she explained.

“So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.’”

Kelly Clarkson speaks onstage during the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Kelly Takes Manhattan

Asked about her new life in New York, Kelly revealed that she and her kids are thoroughly enjoying themselves in their vibrant new surroundings.

“At this point, I’m 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!” Kelly said with a laugh.

“I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids,’” she continued, adding:

Billboard Music Awards host Kelly Clarkson attends a photo call at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 17, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

“I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it.”

Between the end of her marriage and the conclusion of her time on The Voice, Kelly went through an awful lot in the span of a few years.

But it sounds like she’s living her best life these days.

Kelly lost 40 pounds in the past year, and she enjoys talking about her fitness journey and encouraging fans who wish to live a healthier lifestyle,

And despite rumors to the contrary, it seems that she did it all without any help from Ozempic!