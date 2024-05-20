Tiger King Begs For Kim Kardashian’s Help: Get Me Out Of Jail!

Did anyone else have Tiger King’s Joe Exotic teaming up with Kim Kardashian on their 2024 Bingo card?

No? Oh well, your loss!

Fans of the show Tiger King will remember that its star was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 22 years in prison on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder-for-hire.

When he’s not trying to shoot his shot from behind bars, he’s working every angle to get out from them. His new ploy? Enlist the help of Kim Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian attends an event to discuss criminal justice reform with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2024. ((Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP))

Joe Exotic Begs Kim Kardashian For Legal Help

On a perfectly quiet Monday morning in May, Kendall Jenner posted a topless selfie on Instagram. You know, nothing out of the ordinary.

But while the photo may have been par for the course, her comments section became very interesting. That’s because Joe Exotic, star of the Netflix documentary Tiger King, dropped in to ask for a favor.

A favor from Kendall as well as her sister, Kim Kardashian.

“Have your sister reach out please,” Joe wrote in Kendall’s comments. “I want to show her the videos of them all admitting to perjury. She helps those wrongfully incarcerated right?”

What’s he talking about, you might ask? Well, he explains futher:

“If you go to JoeExoticTV.net there’s 600 unseen video files uploaded they gave my attorneys of them secretly recording each other talking about how they set me up and admitting they lied. Courts have it all. The process is slow, @kimkardashian I’m innocent and in prison, help me out. This isn’t right.”

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic – aka Joseph Allen Maldonado – before he was sent to prison for animal cruelty and plotting murder. (Netflix)

Kim’s Ignoring His Calls

While this is certainly Joe’s latest attempt to enlist Kim’s help, it is certainly NOT his first. For the better part of four years, he has been posting on the Kardashian family social channels, pleading with someone to bring his case to Kim.

When Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture of her and new son Rocky on Sunday, January 28, the Tiger King star was right there in the comment section.

“Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this hell hole,” Joe wrote.

But hitting up family members has been only one of Joe’s ploys to get Kim’s attention. After just about one year in prison, Joe wrote an open letter to Kim that appeared in Entertainment Weekly.

“I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump.”

As you may recall, Kim worked with Trump to secure presidential pardons for several non-violent drug offenders during his term.

Joe asks Kim to tell Donnie “to look at my 257 page pardon it’s all the evidence I’m innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to [my husband] Dillon [Passage] and my father.”

Kim Kardashian attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ((Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas))

Why Would Kim Help The Tiger King Leave Jail?

Kim Kardashian first revealed her legal aspirations in 2019 when she posted on her Instagram that she was prepping to take the California bar exam.

Since then, while she has made some strides in her lawyer journey, passing the “baby bar” last year (after 4 tries) and successfully working to commute the sentence of Julius Jones, who was sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit.

It is reported that she plans to take the “big” bar exam in early 2025, but it’s also reported that Kim may be putting her legal aspirations on hold for now.

“Last year she slowly realized how tedious it was and how never-ending the study was,” an insider told The Sun in a report. “She can’t drop it without looking bad, looking like she couldn’t pass it after all the work and all of her talk about how passionate she was about pushing for prison reform.”

So why step away? Well, life as a mother, reality star, and entrepreneur seems to be taking up much of her time.

“She’s been too busy because her various business ventures have rocketed,” the insider claimed. “Between the new PE SKKY partnership which is on a huge acquisition spree, and her own Skims businesses – they all need her right now.”