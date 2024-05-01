The Roloff family could use your prayers right about now.

Late on Tuesday, Tori Roloff shared a concerning update on her Instagram Story, alerting followers to what sounds like a chaotic situation at home — for herself and for her husband, in particular.

Just how worried should we be about Zach Roloff?!?

“Today has been a doozy and I feel like it’s times like these that God is telling us all to slow down,” began the mother of three in her post, adding:

“We ended up at urgent care to help get Zach some relief from sickness.”

Tori didn’t elaborate any further.

Fans are therefore left to wonder whether this doctor visit was related to the scary brain surgery Zach underwent earlier this year.

Tori continued as follows:

“Our floors are being reinstalled and within 20 minutes of being home I threw my back out bad and can’t move currently all because I was trying to move furniture on my own.

“I have this guilt about tomorrow and how Josiah will (or if) he’ll even remember it, but I’m just praying he feels loved and celebrated.”

As you can see based on the photo above, the family will be throwing a party on Wednesday in honor of their youngest child.

We wish we could pass along more information, but none is available at the moment.

This has been a busy few weeks in general for Tori and Zach, as the spouses said goodbye eight days ago to Little People, Big World, making their final appearance on the show that turned them into household names.

“We are done. That part of our lives, that chapter has closed,” said Tori Roloff on a recent episode of her and her husband’s podcast, confirming their departure from the TLC program.

Zach made it sound on this same podcast as if the pair’s contracts have expired… and neither the couple itself nor network executives are interested in a renewal.

“We’ve made it pretty clear,” he explained. “They haven’t asked us back technically.”

As for the reason behind their decision?

It hasn’t been a secret that Zach has been feuding with his father, Matt Roloff, ever since the latter put a portion of his farm up for sale in May 2022 — and Zach felt as if he wasn’t given a fair chance to purchase the land.

“This last cycle was rough between the family, the farm deal, and we were done with it. We’ve moved on,” Zach admitted on his podcast.

As we just referenced, the issues started when Matt listed 14 acres of his Oregon farm for sale, angering Zach to such an extent that he trashed his dad as a coward and a manipulator after Matt pushed back against Zach’s version of events.

The relationship hasn’t been close to the same since.

On last week’s season (or maybe even series?!?) finale, Zach went ahead and doubled down on his hesitancy to forge a further relationship with his father.

“When it comes to my dad like yeah, I don’t know dude, like that ship’s all sailed. Like there’s not much of a relationship. It’s just doing our own thing.

“Time maybe even it out, but everything will be healed. It’ll just — it’ll be different,” he said.

For now, our concern lies a lot more with Zach’s personal health than the health of this relationship.

We hope Zach Roloff is doing okay.