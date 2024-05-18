During his time with the Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney memorably crooned, “You never give me your money.” But based on the latest news about his net worth, the music legend is doing just fine without any handouts!

According to the Sunday Times’ annual Rich List (via ABC News), McCartney is now worth an estimated 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion).

That makes him the first British musician to achieve billionaire status.

Paul McCartney performs in concert at MetLife Stadium on August 7, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney’s Net Worth Stuns Fans

According to the newspaper’s annual list of the 350 wealthiest Brits, McCartney had a very lucrative year.

Obviously, his billionaire status is mostly a result of royalties and other earnings from his extensive back catalog.

But McCartney also received two big boosts in the past 12 months:

Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Beyonce Helps Paul McCartney Achieve Billionaire Status

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter was one of the year’s biggest albums, and it prominently featured a cover of “Blackbird,” the 1968 Beatles song that McCartney co-wrote with John Lennon.

(The song was primarily McCartney’s creation, but the legendary songwriting duo had the habit of sharing credit.)

Additionally, McCartney worked with Ringo Starr to release a “final” Beatles song titled “Now and Then.”

Two members of Liverpudlian pop group The Beatles, John Lennon (1940 – 1980), singer and guitarist, left, and Paul McCartney, singer and bass guitarist. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

The track was cobbled together using new vocals and instrumentals from McCartney and Starr, which were combined with previously unused recordings from late Beatles Lennon and George Harrison.

All of this helped the 81-year-old McCartney to become the wealthiest musician in British history.

He also received an assist from his very wealthy wife.

Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Nancy Shevell: Who Is Paul McCartney’s Wife?

Nancy Shevell is the daughter of the American trucking magnate Mike Shevell.

As a result of her family fortune, she didn’t exactly come to the marriage empty-handed.

In fact, Shevell contributed over $50 million to McCartney’s net worth.

A drop in the bucket when you’re talking about a musician who’s worth 10 digits, but not exactly chump change!

Sir Paul McCartney visits Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm at Brooklyn Museum on April 29, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MPL)

What’s Next For Paul McCartney?

Sir Paul is obviously a bit less active these days, but he still performs frequently. And fans are hopeful that he’ll tour again in 2024.

McCartney released his latest solo album in 2020, and he has not since offered any updates regarding new music.

Obviously, the former Beatle cemented his music legend status while he was still in his early twenties. And based on what we know about Paul McCartney’s net worth, he certainly doesn’t need to continue touring and recording.

But McCartney has lived a life devoted to music. And something tells us he’s not quite ready to hang up his bass.