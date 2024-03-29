Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album: Cameos From Dolly Parton, Rumi Carter …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s finally here. After weeks of anticipation and a lead single that took radio by storm, all 27 tracks of Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album are now available for purchase and streaming.

It’s big news for the Beyhive — and just about everyone else, whether they realize it or not.

A new Beyonce album is always an event, but this one is a full-blown cultural phenomenon. Already.

In case you somehow haven’t heard, Cowboy Carter is Bey’s first country album, and ever since she announced her newest project during the Super Bowl, the music industry has been buzzing with anticipation.

BeyoncÃ© accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for â€œRenaissanceâ€ onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The single “Texas Hold ‘Em” became in instant hit and made Beyonce the first Black woman to ever release a #1 country song.

A whole lot of people who don’t normally listen to country music have made an exception for Bey’s new album, and some of them are adopting her new aesthetic, as well.

According to Wikipedia, “Google searches for ‘bolo tie’, ‘cowboy hat’, and ‘cowboy boots’ increased by 566%, 213%, and 163% following the announcement of the album.”

So does the new music live up to the hype?

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Best R&B Performance award for ‘Black Parade’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Well, if the reaction from critics and social media users is any indication, Mrs. Carter is officially the new Queen of Country.

Of course, she had a little help obtaining that title, particularly from a pair of high-profile guest stars.

Dolly Parton, Rumi Carter Appear on Beyonce’s New Album

We’ve known for a while that Cowboy Carter would feature Beyonce’s cover of the Dolly Parton classic “Jolene.”

Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&aT Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Many fans hoped that Dolly would appear on the album herself, and it looks as though they’ve gotten their wish … sort of.

Dolly does make an appearance (in fact, she’s got her own track — the aptly titled “Dolly P”), but she doesn’t sing a note.

She does, however, introduce Bey’s cover of “Jolene,” which was enough to make the 79-year-old country legend a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter).

Beyonce’s 6-year-old daughter Rumi also offered an assist on the album, making her musical debut on the track titled “Protector.”

Beyonce attends the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Bey clearly drew from a wide array of influences for this project, and she shares writing credits with some heavy hitters, including Chuck Berry, Paul McCartney, and John Lennon, all of whom are covered on Cowboy Carter.

What’s Next For Beyonce?

So will the wild success of her first country album prompt Beyonce to stick with the genre, or will she be returning to the world of R&B with her next project?

Only time will tell, but clearly, this project has proven that she’s capable of literally anything.