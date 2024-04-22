Meri Brown Shares Emotional Wedding Anniversary Post: I Have No Regrets!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown has a lot to say.

About something somewhat personal, painful and, some might say, awkward.

Late on Sunday, the veteran Sister Wives star shared a lengthy post in Instagram in tribute to her wedding anniversary to Kody Brown.

The former spouses got married in 1990 and then divorced in 2014 so that Kody could marry Robyn Brown instead.

Meri Brown looks a little bit concerned in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

However, Meri and Kody remained a couple… until January 2023 when they chose to terminate their relationship for good.

“I’ve considered today whether or not I wanted to address this, and I’ve decided I will,” wrote Meri to open this new social media message.

“34 years ago today, I got married. 34 years ago was the start of this family that so many of you have come to love or, well, not so much. Yes, I know full well that we are a very polarizing topic.”

Indeed, Meri garnered a great deal of backlash for sticking with Kody — long after they stopped having sex and long after Kody made it clear he was done with Meri as a romantic partner.

Continued Meri in her post:

“At that time, and in the many years following, I never anticipated a divorce was in my future. I don’t regret my marriage, and I don’t regret my divorce.

“I look back on the years and see where I could have done better, where I did the best I could, where I didn’t live to my best potential, and where I loved as full as my heart could feel it.

“I look back and am grateful for the experiences and the lessons.”

Kody Brown and Meri Brown are no longer a couple. The latter should be thankful for this. (TLC)

Meri has been through a lot of late, having lost her mother a couple years ago and then stepson Garrison last month to suicide.

“For a long time, I had the narrative in my head that if I couldn’t make my marriage work, then I was a failure. But what if I flipped that narrative?” she asked this weekend via Instagram

“What if, instead, I looked at all the lessons I lived and realized that’s what made me who I am today? Not a failure, but a strong woman going after her dreams. Not a failure, but a woman realizing dreams that she didn’t know she even had.

“Not a failure, but a woman building her own table and surrounding it with people who want to share it with her.”

Meri Brown is at last free from the control of Kody Brown. (TLC)

After revealing well over a year ago that she had split from Kody, Meri refused to trash talk her ex. She said she would tell her “truth” in time, adding back then:

“Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power.”

This is the same tone Meri is now striking once again.

She appears to possess an admirable perspective.

Meri Brown looks a little bit confused when asked a question here by the host of the Sister Wives reunion. (TLC)

Here is how she wrapped up her latest:

April 21st is a day that has been surrounded with a plethora of emotions through the years, and I find it ironic that in more recent years, it’s a day that has brought my life full circle.

An April 21st will never pass without me remembering. Not with bitterness, not with anger, not with sadness or even grief. Just remembering my life and all the lessons and experiences in it.

But more importantly, I will remember it as a day of a new start. A full circle moment.

Because sometimes, life hands you a gift of the knowing you’re on the right track.