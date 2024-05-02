Is Meghan Markle pregnant with her third child?

It’s a question that sparks a new conversation on social media every few weeks.

The discourse usually features a whole lot of baseless speculation countered by the more rational argument that we won’t know if Meg’s pregnant unless she announces it.

Meghan attends the “Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen,” during the SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals at the Austin Convention Center on March 8, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)

Having said that, Meghan has said quite a bit about growing her family with Prince Harry. In fact, she’s been quite clear about how many kids she wants!

So, what’s the situation now? Let’s discuss!

Is Meghan Markle Pregnant With Baby #3?

Despite any rumors you might’ve heard to the contrary, it does not look as though Meghan is currently pregnant.

In fact, it sounds like she and Harry are done having kids.

Harry remarked on the situation during the Sussexes’ 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

“[I’m] just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for?” she said at the time.

At the time, Meghan was pregnant with daughter Lilibet and was excited about having a full house on her hands.

“Now we’ve got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs.”

And with that, she confirmed that having more kids wasn’t part of her family plan.

“Two is it,” the Duchess of Sussex insisted.

But you know what they say about the best laid plans – and she could change her mind. But given her pregnancy journey, we understand if she sticks to her guns.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry Carry On Following Tragedy

Lili’s arrival came on the heels of a devastating miscarriage that Meghan suffered in 2020.

Meghan has mostly been silent on the subject of expanding her family further. But Harry has stated on multiple occasions that the couple is “done” having kids.

Harry made a similar remark in a 2019 interview with famed naturalist Jane Goodall:

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“Two, maximum!” Harry said in response to a question about raising children.

The Duke went on to reveal that there’s an environmental component to the Sussexes’ decision not to have more kids.

“I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed,” he said (via Hello! magazine)

“And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the “Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen,” during the SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals at the Austin Convention Center on March 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

What’s Next For Meghan Markle?

In addition to raising her two young ones, Meghan has a whole lot keeping her busy outside the home.

Along with Harry, Meghan is producing two new Netflix projects. Both limited series are set to premiere on the streamer within the next year.

Meghan is also developing a lifestyle brand. She’s currently rolling out American Riviera Orchard with the help of some of her celebrity friends.

In other words, Meghan is already working with a very full plate these days. So we wouldn’t expect a pregnancy announcement anytime soon!