Britney Spears ‘Injured’ After Fight With BF at Hotel: Is She Ok?!

Britneys Spears was reportedly injured after getting into a brawl wit her boyfriend while out on the town.

The incident is the latest disturbing story about Britney’s current lifestyle, including that she’s about to be flat broke.

Thankfully, we understand that Britney is now “home and safe,” but what led her to be that way is feeling too much like 2007 to stomach.

Singer Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Britney Spears’s Huge Fight with Boyfriend at LA Hotel Ends With an Ambulance

In the early hours of Thursday morning, paparazzi caught Britney Spears coming out of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, wearing nothing but shorts and a blanket, with a pillow clutched against her bare top.

According to multiple reports, Britney was staying at the hotel with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, and things became rowdy from the start.

Someone at the hotel called police, claiming a woman matching Britney’s description was “harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests,” according to TMZ. That situation seems to have been defused, as Britney and Paul retreated to their hotel room.

But that’s when things apparently got worse.

Happier times? Britney with her then husband Sam Asghari. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Britney Spears Reported Cut During Fight With Felon BF

According to TMZ, once Britney and Paul got back to their room around 11pm, they continued partying and drinking. It’s understood that while they were in the room, they got into a huge fight that turned physical, and Britney allegedly hurt her leg.

“We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured,” the LAFD rep told Page Six. “The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location.”

First responders responded to an incident, with an ambulence and paramedics arriving on the scene around 12:42 a.m.

The sources who spoke to Page Six confirmed they “did not transport anyone to the hospital,” though in the paparazzi shots taken outside the scene, a stretcher can se seen.

Britney’s Home Safe

A source close to Britney revealed that she made it home escorted by her security teams. She is “home now and is safe,” insisted the source.

It is unclear whether Paul returned home with her. He was scene alongside her bodyguards outside of the hotel when the ambulance arrived, but no other information is available at this time.

Britney has been “getting close” with Paul, her former housekeeper, going on close to a year now. Fans were immediately concerned about this relationship, given his criminal past.

It is documented that Paul has been charged with multiple misdemeanors and even a felony, including child endangerment.

We just want the best for Britney. Here’s hoping she feels better soon.