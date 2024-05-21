Adria Arjona used to have a husband; now she has an Aquaman!

It’s been a few years since Jason Momoa‘s marriage to Lisa Bonet married and his fans wondered who would step in to steal his heart next.

In May 2024, Adira Arjona entered the chat, with Jason and the actress going Instagram official with their relationship after a trip to Japan.

But Jason isn’t the only one with a past. Adria had a husband once, and not too long ago, in fact.

And he couldn’t be more different from Jason!

Adria Arjona attends Netflix’s Austin premiere of “Hit Man” at The Paramount Theatre on May 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas. ((Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Netflix))

Adria Arjona Had A Husband Until Last Year

Like Jason, Adria Arjona was previously married. She tied the knot with lawyer Edgardo Canales in 2019 in Antigua, Guatemala.

Their relationship was kept very private, as Adria has been quietly become a rising star just herself over the last five years. The Puerto Rican starlet , whose father is internationally renowned singer and songwriter Ricardo Arjona, got her breakout role playing Dorothy Gale on the Oz book adaptation Emerald City in 2017.

However, it wasn’t until she started getting bigger roles in blockbusters like Morbius, Good Omens and Andor that people started to notice.

As her star rose, so did the high-profile invites. In 2020, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party with her husband.

But that’s when things start to get a bit harder to piece together.

Amaury Nolasco and Edgardo Canales (L) attend John Travolta & Victorino Noval Honor Oscar Generale and the Cast of “Moose” & “Speed Kills” on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. ((Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Victorino Noval ))

Her Divorce From Husband Edgardo Canales

As the pair kept their relationship incredibly private, it’s unclear when exactly things ended. Several outlets list 2023 as the year their marriage ended, but their no documentation to confirm the date.

We can say that in looking back at her Instagram, any posts from her wedding and Edgardo have been deleted.

As for her new man, Jason Momoa became a free agent in January 2024, when his divorce from wife Lisa Bonet was finalized. The couple had split a few years prior though, so Jason moving on isn’t that much of a shock. Speaking of which…

The megstar attends the “Aquaman” photocall on December 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Jason Momoa Dating Adria Arjona: Their Romance Revealed

Jason shared the news that he was dating Adria on Instagram in May 2024. The DC star can be seen hugging Adria during a dinner in Japan. He even goes so far as to callthe actress his “amor.”

Their Instagram debut came a few days after Jason revealed he had a girlfriend at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England. “I am very much in a relationship,” he said to the crowd, teasing about his partner’s identity, “You’ll find out very soon.”

Adria, who’s most recently project is the Netflix movie Hitman with Glenn Powell, has not posted on social media about their romance. Yet.