Stormy Daniels Becomes Internet's Most Popular Adult Film Star Following Trump Arrest

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, former president and current amateur club DJ Donald Trump once again made history for all the wrong reasons yesterday.

Weeks after he predicted his own arrest, Trump was arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

He appeared in a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday afternoon, where he entered a plea of not guilty on all charges.

There’s been a great deal of debate as to whether the events of this week will help or hurt Trump politically.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – MARCH 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In most cases, such a question would seem absurd, but Trump has an undeniable talent for turning negatives into positives and using scandals to fire up his base.

The crowd of protesters in Manhattan was smaller than expected yesterday, but that doesn’t mean the MAGA diehard are any less willing to go to war for their beleaguered savior than they were in January 6, 2021.

It’ll be a while before we know for sure what sort of impact the arrest will have on Trump’s electoral future, but in the meantime, one principal player is cashing in on a major Trump bump.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: Stormy Daniels attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon’s “Pleasure” at Linwood Dunn Theater on May 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

According to new report from TMZ, Stormy Daniels is now the most popular performer on PornHub.

Daniels, of course, is at the center of the probe into Trump’s malfeasance.

She’s one of three people to whom Trump allegedly shelled out hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Stormy Daniels is at the center of the latest Trump scandal. And all that notoriety has helped to make her the top adult film star on the internet. (Photo via Instagram)

While there are two others who also received payouts — a former Playboy model named Karen MacDougall and an unidentified Trump Tower doorman — none has been as visible as Daniels.

Stormy has been happily locking horns with the ex-prez and his supporters since her dalliance with Trump was first made public back in 2018.

That was roughly 4,000 Trump scandals ago, and until recently, it looked as though Daniels’ time in the spotlight had come to a close.

But recent events have transported her back to center stage, and the effect on her online popularity has been considerable.

According to TMZ searches for Stormy’s name spiked as Trump was being arraigned at 2 pm on Tuesday, which is not usually a peak hour for adult content.

All-in-all, Daniels was the subject of more than 650,000 times yesterday, which is an increase of 32,400% over her her normal volume.

Pornhub wouldn’t say how much Daniels earned from the site as a result of all that traffic, but we think it’s safe to say that the Trump connection has proven rather lucrative for the 44-year-old entertainer.

Given everything she’s had to endure to get to this point — including her initial encounter with the Donald — we’d say it’s well-deserved.