Taylor Swift is in an awkward position this week, as fans are urging the singer to speak out against Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

Butker, of course, is a teammate of Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Earlier this week, the Super Bowl winner delivered a commencement speech at Benedictine College.

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates kicking a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Harrison Butker Stirs Controversy With Bizarre Commencement Speech

And to the chagrin of many, Butker used the opportunity to share his very old-fashioned and misogynistic worldview.

The kicker began his speech with bizarre, paranoid rant about the COVID pandemic:

“While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique,” he said.

“Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues,” Butker added, according to the Associated Press.

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

“Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

Butker Encourages College Grads to Become Houswives

From there, Butker’s speech took yet another bizarre turn. He encouraged the women in the audience — women who were about to receive college degrees, mind you — to leave the workforce and become homemakers.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” Butker said.

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Kansas City Chiefs media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on February 08, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world. But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he added.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Taylor Swift Gets Dragged Into Harrison Butker’s Speech

While condemning Catholic bishops who become overly familiar with their parishioners — the weirdness of his speech really cannot be overstated — Butker quoted Taylor without mentioning her by name:

Taylor Swift attends ‘In Conversation With… Taylor Swift’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“As my teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘Familiarity breeds contempt’,” he said.

Swifties have generally been supportive of Taylor’s relationship with Travis. But many did not enjoy hearing her dragged into Butker’s bizarre tirade.

“I hope Taylor Swift writes a song about Harrison Butker,” wrote one user.

Is Taylor Swift going to speak out against Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker about his commencement at Benedictine College since he invoked her name?” another added.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I don’t see many people talking about how Butker quoted Taylor swift in his speech. One of the hardest working women on the planet right now, in a speech about how women belong in the kitchen,” a third chimed in, adding:

“I hope travis sent him a nice little text message to leave his gf out of his horrendous speeches.”

While it would be endlessly amusing if Taylor publicly called out Harrison, that seems unlikely.

After all, the guy is a coworker of her boyfriend’s. That said, we hope that Travis will exchange some words with Butker.

That’s one kicker who needs to be put in his place.