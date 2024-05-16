‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Dead: Chris Pratt’s Identical Stunt Double Dies AT 47

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A beloved stunt man who has worked with Chris Pratt on some of this biggest films, including Guardians of The Galaxy has died.

What’s more, his death has come as a huge shock to his family and friends, as he passed away at the young age of 47.

Details are still coming in, but here is what we know.

Chris Pratt’s Stuntman Dead Despite Being ‘Active and Healthy’

Tony McFarr, a Hollywood stuntman who doubled for Chris Pratt, died this week. He was only 47/

His mother, Donna, confirmed the news to TMZ. She shared that her son died at his home outside Orlando, Fla., on May 13.

However, at the time of the announcement, the family did not provide any cause of death details. The Orange County Medical Examiner confirmed to TMZ that they are running toxicology tests on McFarr.

Tony’s Mom did say that he was “active and healthy” and described his passing as “unexpected” and “shocking.”

Sadly, Tony leaves behind a daughter, along with his parents and a sister. Funeral arrangements are underway, with the family announcing he’ll be buried along his grandmother in Pennsylvania.

Tony McFarr’s Career Alongside Chris Pratt

The first time Tony McFarr doubled Chris Pratt on the big screen was for 2015’s “Jurassic World.”

However, he was in countless films before that, including “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Pitch Perfect 3” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

After that first gig with Chris though, he went on to handle more of his biggest projects, including. “Passengers,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Though Chris has yet to comment on his passin. Pratt gave Tony a shoutout on Instagram in June 2016.

“Here’s me and my stunt-man Tony McFarr (also Tommy Harper stunt coordinator and our first AD Lars Winther) on set. Been working with Tony since Jurassic World. Love you buddy! Happy wrap!” Pratt wrote at the time.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and film family at this time.