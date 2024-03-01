Reba McEntire and her boyfriend have known each other for half of their lives.

Between performing at the Super Bowl and her coaching gig on The Voice, Reba back and bigger than ever.

Which got folks thinking: what is her love life like these days?

Reba has had a number of long-lasting relationships and lengthy marriages. Her current romance is in its early years … but was a long time coming!

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 2023 Bring Change To Mind Gala at City Winery on October 09, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend have been in each other’s lives for a long time

Actor Rex Linn and Reba McEntire have known each other since 1991. But for the vast majority of that time, they were simply friends.

From 1976 to 1987, Reba was married to Charles Battles. Reba was with manager Narvel Blackstock from 1989 until 2015. And from 2017 to 2019, the singer dated Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo.

Reba and Rex reconnected following the death of her mother. They grow closer early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, and then began dating.

Reba McEntire sings the United States national anthem before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Back in October of 2023, Reba McEntire gushed to People about how she loves boyfriend Rex Linn “with all my heart.”

Reba described the CSI: Miami actor as “a very supportive man.” In particular, she singled out how he’s there for her after she’s had a long day at work.

“Rex meets me at the garage when I get out of the car. He’ll fix me a drink if I need it,” Reba detailed. “He’ll sit there and talk to me because I’ve talked my head off all day long so he knows I just need to relax and chill.”

Reba McEntire remains on The Voice for Season 25. (Image Credit: NBC)

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire are still in their honeymoon phase, it seems

Reba McEntire raved to People in February 2024 about how Rex Linn makes sure that “every day is Valentine’s Day for us.”

She characterized: “We’re just silly, goofy people in our 60s that love life [and] love each other.” That sounds very wholesome!

“We have fun,” Reba described. “We’re dorky, goofy, and we have similar interests in just about everything, so it’s just fun all the time.”

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend “America’s Got Talent” Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 20, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As we mentioned, Reba and Rex met back in 1991. At the time, they were working on the same film.

They got along well enough that they opted to keep in touch. At the time, things were just friendly. That wouldn’t change for nearly 30 years. What took him from a friend of Reba McEntire to her boyfriend?

When their social and professional lives slowed to a crawl during the early months of COVID-19, they communicated more. Just as 2020 tore some marriages apart, it also brought people together like never before.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Are Reba McEntire and Rex Linn going to get married?

In late 2023, Reba stirred engagement rumors after wearing a gorgeous ring while walking the red carpet. However, it was not an engagement ring.

Reba explained the ring to Entertainment Tonight at the time, saying that she had “just found it” and planned to “just let everybody talk about it.”

She very explicitly told the ET host who spoke to her that she and Rex had no plans to marry. Her interviewer was engaged, but Reba confirmed that she was the only one of the two of them with wedding plans.

In 2023, Reba McEntire and world treasure Troye Sivan sat down on Watch What Happens Live.

During a 2023 Watch What Happens Live appearance, Reba McEntire addressed questions of whether she would like to one day marry Rex — who has no children and has never married.

“That would be up to him,” Reba confirmed to embattled host Andy Cohen. Her reasoning has to do with their very different life experiences.

“I’ve been married twice, he’s never been married,” she said of her boyfriend. “So, if he wants to, that’s totally up to him.”