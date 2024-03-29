Did Hailey Bieber Just Use Beyonce’s ‘Jolene’ to Throw Shade at Selena …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Like millions of other fans, Hailey Bieber just posted about Beyonce’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” — and some people think she threw a little shade at Selena Gomez in the process.

Here’s what we know about the situation thus far:

As you’ve likely heard by now, Beyonce’s first country album, Cowboy Carter, was released to rave reviews today.

The album features Bey’s take on Parton’s classic “message to the other woman” ballad — but with a twist.

BeyonceÌ accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for â€œRenaissanceâ€ onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While Dolly begged Jolene not to take her man, Beyonce warns the side-chick that she better keep it moving.

It’s a song that, like several of the tracks from Bey’s Lemonade album, is all but certain to become an anthem for anyone who’s been forced to deal with an unfaithful partner.

And that’s why fans are reading so much into Hailey’s decision to post the song on her page.

Did Hailey Bieber Drag Beyonce Into Her Feud With Selena Gomez?

Hailey Bieber attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s important to note that Hailey made no mention of Selena, nor did she mention her husband, Justin Bieber.

She merely posted the song with a caption reading, “Whew.”

Again, Beyonce’s “Jolene” is the most popular song in the world right now, so there’s really nothing especially crazy about any of that.

Selena Gomez arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

But the internet is still obsessed with the long-rumored Selena-Hailey feud, so pretty much everything that Hailey posts gets dissected for signs of shade.

The situation is worse than ever these days, thanks to rumors of trouble within Hailey and Justin’s marriage.

So it should come as not surprise that Hailey’s post has been so widely misinterpreted.

Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

But the haters are reaching like never before on this one.

As TMZ reports, “Online chatter claimed HB’s upload proves she was jealous and obsessed with Selena.”

The site went on to note that the speculation is a “bit of a stretch if we’re being honest” — which is putting it mildly.

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of the movie “Lola” at the Bruin Theatre, in Los Angeles, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Selena, of course, has yet to offer any public reaction to the situation.

Frankly, we hope she’s blissfully unaware that social media weirdos are once again trying to pull her into a feud with Hailey.

As for Beyonce, she just launched the biggest album of the year, so she’s definitely got more important things going on.

Here’s hoping her weekend plans involve planning a world tour!