Tyler Baltierra Defends Wife, Pleads with Haters to “Be Kind”

Tyler Baltierra is keeping things very real.

And also very raw.

The long-time Teen Mom cast member posted a lengthy note on his Instagram Story this weekend after his wife, Catelynn, came under fire a few days ago.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (GETTY)

Back on May 9, Catelynn re-shared a message that referenced the notion that “adoption is a beautiful thing,” stating on social media at the time:

“Oh, how often I hear these words and it makes me cringe.

“Yes. Adoption can be a beautiful story. But the phrase brushes aside the heartache, the pain, and the loss that so often comes along with it.”

Tyler and Catelynn gave up their daughter Carly back when they were teenagers — although they’ve been granted visitation opportunities many times over the years by her adoptive parents.

Tyler and Catelynn on the beach. So cute! (Instagram)

It sounds now, however, as if these same parents have been recently denying Tyler and Catelynn the chance to see Carly… which at least partly inspired Catelynn’s bitter response above.

“That choice does not come without a natural human cost,” explained Tyler of giving away your child.

“Most will never know the pain of what it takes to fight against the most powerful, biological & instinctual nature that’s required to make that choice.

“Most will never know what it’s like to grow, nurture, love & carry such a beautiful perfect innocence like your own baby… only to painfully relinquish that natural bond to another to do what you know you can’t for the sake of your baby.”

What a moving moment fo Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell. They just reunited with their adopted daughter on Teen Mom. (MTV)

Acknowledging that Catelynn, in particular, “fights this pain everyday,” the 32-year-old went on to call out the strangers who have come down on the reality star for sharing her feelings.

“Her expressing that pain on those particular days when she is vulnerable, sad & at a loss, should not be used as an attack against her character,” Tyler wrote online.

“All I ask of you is to just PLEASE be kind.”

Seems like a fair ask, in our opinion.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are pictured here on the set of a Teen Mom reunion special. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Tyler and Catelynn reunited with Carly about a year ago. We don’t know the last time they saw her or tried to see her, though.

Tyle — who also shares daughters Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2, with his spouse — went on to say that despite a “mutually agreed upon” plan to visit Carly every year, the pair has been denied the opportunity “MULTIPLE times” to see Carly and their frustration over the situation is “nothing new or foreign.”

“There is nothing we have done in our personal lives that has influenced this decision,” he continued.

“But at the end of the day, Brandon & Teresa are HER PARENTS! They are the only ones who have the authority to make these decisions.”