It’s starting to feel a lot like 2007 around these celebrity gossip parts.

And that’s not a good thing when it comes to Britney Spears.

Over the past several days, fans of the singer have found new reasons to be concerned about her well-being, with insiders saying Spears is nearly broke and that her mental health remains in very poor condition.

Earlier this week, an insider told TMZ that Britney is “completely dysfunctional” these days.

We can’t verify that report ourselves, but we can talk about a set of disturbing videos that Spears posted (and then deleted) on her Instagram Story yesterday.

In one piece of this new footage, Spears is sitting in the passenger seat of a car that is going up a mountain, apparently on the way to taking the star and some friends horseback riding.

Spears then uses these surroundings to take some jabs at her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for having appeared on the reality show I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here.

Britney says at one point, for example, that her group os heading into the “jungle,” where she adds that her sibling was getting “bathed” on television.

From there, Britney slams Jamie Lynn as a “little sh-t” and a “little bitch,” without providing very much context to these insults.

In the past, of course, on multiple occasions while she battled to be freed from her father’s conservatorship, Britney trashed Jamie Lynn for being unsupportive over the years… and also for exploiting their relationship for fame and fortune.

The singer doesn’t dwell too much on her sister in these new videos.

Instead, she quickly breaks out a British accent and details how she has a vagina rash because she peed in the bushes and says she is out of wine and would like to go on a helicopter ride.

It’s all very strange and none of it is very coherent.

Back in November 2021, Spears finally defeated her dad in court, ending his control over her finances and life in general by having a judge terminate the aforementioned conservatorship.

It appeared to be a joyous occasion.

However, ever since, Britney has had no supervision, TMZ reports, and has suffered from major mood swings that the outlet labels as “shocking.”

Spears has been spending money in an irresponsible way, this report goes on, from private plane trips to stays at luxury hotels to vacations in Hawaii that cost $350,000 almost every month.

On April 28, meanwhile, Britney went after her parents via this confusing Instagram rant:

“I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!! I have to get accupuncture [sic] every day of my life now !!!

“Words and thinking too hard make it worse !!! If people only knew how I’ve had to crawl to my own door one time !!! My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!!

“The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!

“The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me!!!”

Added the artist a few days ago:

I am so lucky to be here !!! It’s funny ‘cus till this very day I haven’t told them face to face !!! I text through IG but I honestly believe it will not be so safe if I ever did go face to face so !!!

The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that’s basically it !!!

I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything !!!

It’s hard to know what to say about all of this, except for: We really hope Britney Spears is okay.