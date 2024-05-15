Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco could have wedding bells in their future.

In recent months, Selena Gomez has been going places with Benny Blanco. And when pushy fans challenge the romance, she’s not afraid to shut down the conversation.

It turns out that Benny Blanco is just as much, if not more, infatuated.

Not only does he seem to know just how lucky he is, but he’s already talking marriage.

Record producer Benny Blanco and actor Selena Gomez attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Benny Blanco is discussing his Selena Gomez romance

On Tuesday, May 14, 36-year-old record producer Benny Blanco appeared as a guest on The Howard Stern Show.

In the interview, which you can listen to below, he opens up about his romance. He detailed their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, during which he rented out a movie theater while feeding Selena Gomez an assortment of her favorite foods.

“You are some boyfriend, you’re knocking it out the park,” Howard Stern then praised. “I see love here, I’m predicting marriage.”

“You and me both,” Benny Blanco then declared.

“You got a ring?” Stern asked.

“I don’t have anything. I got no shoes on,” Blanco joked with a laugh. He then affirmed: “I gotta get my act together.”

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Is Benny Blanco planning to propose to Selena Gomez?

“When will you propose?” Stern asked Blanco. “You should make the announcement now.”

Stern then reiterated his question: “When are you going to propose to your very famous girlfriend Selena?”

Blanco added, very seriously: “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”

Benny Blanco attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This summer, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez will celebrate one year of dating. In fact, Blanco shed light on when the romance began.

According to Blanco, their one-year anniversary is “right around her birthday.” As those of us who are diehard Selena stans are well aware, her birthday is July 22.

Blanco promised that he has some “really good stuff” planned for Selena. As she deserves. Selena is sweet, strikingly beautiful, and immensely talented.

Selena Gomez attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

‘She truly is my best friend’

“People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend,” Blanco desribed.

He went on to accurately describe Selena as “the coolest, nicest, sweetest.” Good!

“We laugh all f—ing day, she inspires me,” Blanco praised.

Blanco also made it clear that Selena’s career, fame, and talent leave him feeling a little (appropriately) intimidated sometimes.

“I get home from work, I think i had a good day. I’m like, What did you do?’ ‘Oh I just fimed this thing with Meryl Streep and then I went to a fundraiser and now I’m recording,'” he noted.

Blanco admitted: “My day sounds like s–t every day compared to hers.”

In fairness, just about everyone’s day sounds like s–t compared to Selena’s!