Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff Welcome Baby #4!!!!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Congratulations are in order for a pair of former reality stars.

This past Sunday, Audrey Roloff took to her Instagram Story in order to drop an exciting and blessed baby bombshell.

The 32-year old did so by writing two words with extreme enthusiasm:

She’s here!!!!

“Born at home early in the morning on May 23rd,” continued Audrey of her fourth child.

“It was dream birth and we’ve been soaking in all the cuddles and adjusting to newborn life as a family of 6. I can’t wait to tell you everything. But for now … THESE ARE THE DAYS.”

Also parents to a six-year old daughter named Ember, a three-year old son named Bode and a one-year old son named Radley, Audrey and husband Jeremy confirmed in January that a girl was on the way.

For his part, meanwhile, Jeremy posted a photo of ALL his kids in bed with his wife, writing the following along with this precious snapshot:

Please welcome Mirabella May Roloff to planet Earth! Audrey delivered her in our bedroom, and it was a profound experience being that intimate and close to the moment.

Audrey is a superhero, and Mirabella is beautiful. Very grateful. Family of six Haha let’s GOOO!

The spouses rose to small screen fame on Little People, Big World… but they left the TLC series in August 2018.

In the years since, Audrey and Jeremy have written two books, hosted a podcast and moved onto their own farm.

Amid speculation over some rather pressing financial concerns, the Roloff confirmed last year that they were expecting yet again.

“Baby #4 is on the way!!! We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew,” said Audrey and Jeremy in November.

During their time on Little People, Big World, Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff showcased the early days of their parenting journey. (Image Credit: TLC)

The former TLC personality announced the arrival of her second daughter just days after giving fans an update on her pregnancy and showing off her “lower” baby bump.

“Things are def getting lower around here. This weekend was tough on me pregnancy wise,” Audrey wrote over the photo shared via Instagram on April 22.

“These final weeks are always the hardest as so many new aches start popping up, and I think the physical strain of moving last week is now taking its toll.”

Despite such an understandable reaction at the time (pregnancy is hard, fellas, and challenging!), Audrey has made it clear over the past several weeks that she cannot wait to be a mother once again.

“One minute you’re surprised to find out you’re pregnant with your first baby … The next minute you’re finding out you’re pregnant with your fourth baby,” Audrey previously wrote over an Instagram Reel.

“Time makes no sense… I really don’t know how we are already here,” she captioned the post.

As you can see above, she was also very open about her growing belly, having penned on social media on May 18:

I still can’t believe I’m about to have my 4th baby. I feel like I was just pregnant with my first. Can’t wait to meet this precious girl whenever she’s ready.

I’ve never had a spring/summer baby so I’m also very excited to spend many evenings watching the sunset here with her.

Speaking on Season 25 of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff worries about missing time with his grandkids. (Image Credit: TLC)

Looking ahead, it sounds unlikely that Little People, Big World will continue.

“Several cast members, some family members, have expressed desire to move on to different projects and things,” Matt Roloff told Entertainment Tonight this month, adding in the same interview:

“I would say maybe not immediately, but if we want to do a [season] 26 and we want to plan it out in the future, I would say yeah.

“I’ll be ready. I’ve had a nice little downtime, we’ve stopped filming late August/early September, so I’ve had some good relaxing time down… so if they came to me and said, ‘Wanna do something else?’ I’d say, ‘Okay, let me hear about it.'”