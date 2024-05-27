Bill Walton, NBA Legend and Hall of Famer, Dead at 71

Extremely sad news today out of the sports world:
Bill Walton — a multiple-time NBA champion, beloved broadcaster and member of the basketball Hall of Fame — has died from cancer.
He was 71 years old.
“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Monday.
“As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position.
“His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.”
Walton won a pair of national titles in college and was the first overall draft pick (by the Portland Trail Blazers) in 1974.
He led this team to the 1977 NBA championship, earning the Finals MVP along the way.
Walton suffered from major foot and back injuries that cost him three full seasons in his prime, yet he played a pivotal role for the Boston Celtics when they won the championship in 1986.
Over the course of his spectacular career, Walton was a two-time NBA champion… two-time All-Star… two-time All-NBA performer… two-time All-Defensive selection… the 1985-86 Sixth Man of the Year … and was also named one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players.
After her retired, Walton became one of the most popular NBA and college announcers of his era.
Added Silver in his statement on Memorial Day:
“Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans.
“But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events — always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth.
“I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.
“As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him.”
May Bill Walton rest in peace.
Follow our link to read about other celebrity deaths in 2024.