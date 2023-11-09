Audrey Roloff: My Family is Basically Homeless!

Audrey Roloff has an update on her living situation.

It’s not exactly a very positive one, however.

As you may be aware of, the former reality star and her husband Jeremy purchased a farm in the summer of 2022.

The mother of three said at the time that the property was within walking distance of her mother and father, and also admitted that it needed a great deal of work.

Audrey Roloff posted this lovely family photo in honor of Father’s Day 2023. (Instagram)

We didn’t realize the extent of the renovations, though. Until now.

While participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories on November 7, Audrey told her fans that she and her children are “living with [her] parents” and they have “a long way to go” before the construction is complete.

“We’ve dealt with so many delays … inventory issues, worker turnover and even theft,” the 32-year old explained.

“It’s honestly been so hard and so much freakin’ work [sic].”

What a great family photo of Audrey, Jeremy Roloff and company. (Instagram)

Audrey added that Jeremy is “basically” doing the work of a general contractor and is “doing a lot of physical work,” continuing as follows:

“We don’t have enough time to actually make good progress on it between work, the kids, homeschool, life, etc.”

Do they have enough money?

This also appears to be a fair question to ask.

Audrey Roloff shared this photo in recognization of her own birthday in 2023. (Instagram)

In late September, Audrey announced that she and her spouse were reviving their podcast.

She did so in the wake of confessing that she and Jeremy hadn’t always been very successful in their business ventures since leaving Little People, Big World in 2018.

“We’ve always loved entrepreneurship and honing in new skills through lots of trial and error,” Roloff said about a year ago, adding:

“Some of our business have made zero money, some have been extremely profitable, and others have actually cost us. Along the way we’ve quit/stopped a lot of things in order to start or give more attention to others.

“And it’s become more challenging as our family has grown…

“But I think we will always chose this way of working and all the unknowns and uncertainty that it brings.”

Audrey Roloff posted this lovely family photo in honor of Easter 2023. (Instagram)

Audrey and Jeremy share kids Ember, 6, Bode, 3, and Radley, 23 months.

They bought their home in Hillsboro, Oregon in June 2022 for $1.5 million.

The property spans 4,414 square feet and sits on more than four acres of farmland.

In addition to the main house, the property includes a 1,660-square-foot detached structure with its own full bath and kitchenette.

(Instagram)

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” Audrey revealed about their purchase on Instagram last year. “We bought a farm!”

Since this time, Audrey has been candid about the challenges her immediate family has been facing.

“Home renovations are insanely expensive right now,” she told her followers in April.

“The house was a fixer and we saw the potential and vision … but one year later the cost of making the vision come to life is harder than we anticipated it to be.”

