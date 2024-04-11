Even though Alana banned Mama June from visiting her at college, that didn’t stop her infamous mother from showing up!

During an earlier episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Alana Thompson confronted June Shannon. She accused her mother of stealing money out of her accounts.

Alana is unhappy. Especially after June refused to take responsibility — and did not indicate any inclination to pay her back.

On Mama June: Family Crisis, June decides to ambush her daughter at college. It is an unwelcome surprise … and Alana’s not thrilled.

On Mama June: Family Crisis, the titular June Shannon speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud decided to ‘surprise’ Alana Thompson

After a getaway in Las Vegas, which arguably seems like the last place that June should be, she and husband Justin Stroud decided to stop by Denver, Colorado. You can see this moment in the sneak peek clip, below.

Alana Thompson is attending Regis University. But while June loved the idea of a sneaky visit, her husband warned her that this might not be a good idea.

“You must not know Alana too good because that girl loves surprises,” June insisted for the camera.

While Justin Stroud expressed hesitation, Mama June Shannon went through with her plan. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Remember, Alana accused June of stealing from her. It’s unclear of the exact amount of money missing from an account. During June’s downward spiral, Lauryn Shannon received custody of her younger sister and June lost access to Alana’s accounts … but this apparently came too late.

June did not exactly admit to stealing from her daughter. She blamed her downward spiral of drug use and told Alana that the money was “gone.”

In the sneak peek of Mama June: Family Crisis, June did not directly address Alana’s reluctance to see her under the circumstances. She merely expressed a desire to steamroll over her daughter’s boundaries.

Time for a little deception

June and Justin know that Alana might not be home. She’s a college student — she has classes, homework, and a social life.

So, Justin lets her know that there is a “package” at her home. Alana is out riding scooters.

What she doesn’t know is that the delivery is not a present, but Mama June and Justin stopping by for a surprise visit.

On Mama June: Family Crisis, Justin Stroud makes a deceptive phone call. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Alana eventually returns home on her scooter.

Either she is much better at acting than her delivery in confessionals would indicate, or Alana was truly not expecting to see June and Justin at her house.

“What are you doing here?” a stunned Alana asks as she approaches.

Alana Thompson returns home to an unpleasant surprise on Mama June: Family Crisis. (Image Credit: WEtv)

This is not what Alana Thompson wanted

“I thought I made it very clear to Mama to not come visit me in Colorado because I’m still pissed at her for stealing my money,” Alana expresses to the confessional camera.

“I feel like Mama now is just trying to make up for her mistake,” she suggests. “But she is so aggravating because I didn’t want her here.” For many college students, a surprise visit from family is welcome. But for many others, it’s an inconvenience or their worst nightmare.

Alana reasons: “She causes too much drama and I do not have time for her to come out and do one of her ‘surprise pop-ups.'”

A fed up Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson describes her situation to the Mama June: Family Crisis confessional camera. (Image Credit: WEtv)

It was time for an I-told-you-so from Justin to his wife, Mama June. “Popping up on Alana? Oh, that was a great idea,” he teases sarcastically.

A defensive Mama June then retorts: “And it was because she was surprised.” Yes, surprised, because she’d implicitly banned her mother from ambushes like this.

Not all surprises are pleasant. Clearly. And respecting a loved one’s boundaries is free.