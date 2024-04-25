Though some of her fans may not realize it, Reese Witherspoon is twice divorced.

But fortunately, she’s not allowing her past romantic setbacks to discourage her from reentering the dating pool.

Reese and Jim Toth just finalized their divorce last year, but according to a report from Us Weekly, the mother of three wasted no time in moving on.

“Reese hasn’t been out on too many dates, but she’s been set up with a few friends of friends,” a source told the outlet.

Reese Witherspoon attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

The source added that Reese is “taking things very slowly” and not rushing into anything serious.

While it’s only been nine months since Reese’s second marriage legally came to an end, she and Jim decided to end call it quits over a year ago.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Announced Their Divorce on Instagram

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon attend The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards )

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple wrote on Instagram in March of last year.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The announcement came as a shock to fans, but insiders tell Us that marital difficulties had been “brewing for some time.”

Reese Witherspoon attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

One month later, Reese filed for divorce, and in August, the split was finalized.

It was the second divorce for Reese, who called it quits with Ryan Phillippe in 2007.

Reese and Ryan’s Split Shocked the World

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Ryan Phillippe arrive at the AFI Fest Opening Night Gala presented by Audi and screening of “Walk the Line” at the ArcLight’s Cinerama Dome November 3, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

In the early days of their marriage, Reese and Ryan were a full-blown Hollywood power couple.

But they were both in their early twenties when they married, and it seems that they simply grew apart over time.

So after two children and eight years of marriage, Reese and Ryan went their separate ways in 2007.

The following year, she entered a relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Reese Witherspoon attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After she and Jake called it quits, Reese started dating Jim. Two years later, they were married.

Now, the 47-year-old A-lister has reentered the world of dating once again.

“In an ideal world, she’d love to meet someone special in 2024 and eventually settle down again,” a second source tells Us, adding that “for now, there’s no pressure” for Witherspoon to find the perfect partner.

The insider adds that Reese and Jim split on amicable terms and enjoyed a “very healthy relationship and a lot of great times” before calling it quits.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth attend the 7th Annual March of Dimes Celebration of Babies, a Hollywood Luncheon, at the Beverly Hills Hotel on December 7, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images For March Of Dimes)

“Like a lot of couples, they grew apart.”

“No one is blaming the other” for the divorce, the insider tells Us.

“Reese and Jim say they’re parting as friends and will continue to coparent.”

Hopefully, Reese will be able to maintain her friendships with both of her exes as she resumes her search for Mr. Right!